Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Men’s Swimming:

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the No. 25 ranked Swarthmore men’s swimming team traveled to Gettysburg, PA to begin the Centennial Conference Championship competition. Situated first in the conference with an undefeated conference record, the Garnet aimed to defend their title over the course of the weekend. On the opening night of the competition, the Garnet competed in the 200-meter medley and 800-meter freestyle relays, bringing home a gold medal in the latter.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Garnet took home three gold medals in the 500-meter freestyle, 200 IM, and 400 medley relay; two silver medals in the 200 IM and 50-meter freestyle; and one bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Garnet earned four more gold medals, widening their first-place lead going into the final day of competition.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Garnet competed on the final day of the championships and earned the title of Centennial Conference Champions for the second year in a row. Swarthmore finished with a total of 868.5 points to beat Gettysburg College, which finished with 775.5 points.

Notable Swimmers: Ben Freeman ’24 earned gold in the 500-meter freestyle with a time of 4:31.34, defending his conference title. Andrew Karpenko ’24 won the 200 IM with a time of 1:50.49 to secure gold and his conference championship title. The 400 medley relay team of Joseph Lukner ’25, Karpenko, Cami Wilson ’26, and Cole Griscavage ’25 won the top final with a time of 3:17.68 and set a new program record. The 200 freestyle relay team of Ben Wesley ’24, Wilson, Ethan Marotte ’24, and Vijay Chhabra ’24 won gold and set a new program record. Karpenko was named Most Outstanding Swimmer for the second straight season after earning gold medals in three individual events, setting one pool record and one conference record over the course of the weekend.

Women’s Swimming:

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Swarthmore women’s swimming opened the Centennial Conference Championship competition at Gettysburg College, hoping to defend their first-place conference standing and undefeated season record over the course of the weekend. The No. 15 ranked team competed in the 200-meter medley and 800-meter freestyle relays, earning a silver medal in the former and gold in the latter.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Garnet took home three gold medals in the 400 medley relay, 200 IM, and 50-meter freestyle; two silver medals in the 500-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle; and two bronze medals in the 200 IM and 50-meter freestyle.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Garnet took gold in the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.80, setting a new championship and program record. The Garnet also took gold in the 400 IM, 100-meter breaststroke, and 100-meter backstroke.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Garnet competed in the last day of the Centennial Conference Championships and captured their second-straight conference title. Women’s swimming beat their own championship meet record from last season with a total of 984 points. They beat the second-place team, Gettysburg College, by over 200 points.

Notable Swimmers: Kate Hallmark ’26 earned second place in the 500-meter freestyle with a new program record of 4:57.95. Quinn Weygandt ’26 set a new conference, championship, program, and pool record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:04.96. The 400 medley relay team of Erin Szuromi ’25, Sophie Rotival ’25, Ashley Wong ’24, and Ainsley Jane-Tambling ’26 earned gold and set a new program record with a time of 3:47.77. Weygandt also set conference and meet records in the 400 IM with a time of 4:27.33, while Rotival took down every record in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:03.42 in the event. Elle Anthony ’26 earned gold in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 50.95, grabbing a new conference record.

Women’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 9, Muhlenberg College: 0

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Swarthmore women’s tennis competed in their first two dual matches of the season. At home in the Michael Mullen Tennis Center, the Garnet dominated the Mules, securing three points off of three straight wins in doubles play and six points off of six straight wins in singles play.

Notable Players: There were outstanding performances from duos Natalie Williams ’25 and Erica Stutz ’24 and Lisa Messier ’26 and Anna Miller ’24, both scoring 8-0. Williams and Oviya Kumaran ’24 had flawless singles victories, both scoring 6-0, 6-0.

Swarthmore College: 7, Sweet Briar College: 2

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Swarthmore women’s tennis also faced Sweet Briar College. The Garnet secured two points in doubles play and five points in singles play against the Vixens to earn a 7-2 victory. The Garnet are currently ranked No. 29.

Notable Players: The duos of Kathleen Shiffer ’26 and Jenny Lewis ’24 and Natalie Williams ’25 and Erica Stutz ’24 both earned wins in their doubles team matchups, scoring 8-1 and 8-2, respectively. In singles play, No. 1 seed Williams went 6-2, 6-1, and No. 2 seed Shiffer went 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Men’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 3, Jefferson University: 6

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the No. 28 ranked Swarthmore men’s tennis had their first competition of the season at home against Thomas Jefferson University. The Garnet were able to secure two points in doubles play, winning two out of three matches; however, they had just one win in singles play out of five total matches.

Notable Players: Michael Melnikov ’26 earned the only Garnet win in singles play, taking down his opponent 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Track and Field:

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Swarthmore men’s track and field competed in the Keough Invitational at Haverford, PA. They placed third overall out of six teams.

Notable Athletes: Will Sheehy ’26 had a first-place finish in the 5000-meter run with a time of 15:23.49, and it was his first collegiate appearance in the event. Jeremy Amankwah ’26 finished second in the 60-meter hurdle with a time of 9.67 as well as second in the triple jump with a top distance of 12.22 meters.

Women’s Track and Field:

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Swarthmore women’s track and field finished first overall out of five teams at the Keough Invitational in Haverford, PA.

Notable Athletes: Krystle Boadi ’23, Rose Teszler ’23, Gabby Johnson ’25, and Hannah Garrou ’26 set a new program record in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:04.41, earning first place too. Quinn Basewitz ’23 secured first in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:23.66. Boadi earned first place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.07. Adria Retter ’23 won the shot put with a top mark of 13.20 meters, and Olivia Montini ’26 finished first in the mile run with a time of 5:38.56.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, Swarthmore women’s track and field competed in the Princeton Invitational at Princeton University. They will compete next at the Centennial Championships on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Notable Athletes: Johanna Schubert ’23 finished first in the 800-meter dash, setting a new personal record at a time of 2:22.77. Hannah Swale ’26 finished second overall in the triple jump with a top mark of 10.62 meters. Emily Trelstad ’25 earned second place in the high jump with a top mark of 1.60 meters.

Women’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 15, Eastern University: 1

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Swarthmore women’s lacrosse opened their season on Clothier Field with an outstanding win against Eastern University with a score of 15-1. The Garnet came out strong, scoring thirteen goals within the first half. They locked down on defense, only letting up a single goal in the fourth quarter.

Notable Players: Emma Holub ’23 led the Garnet on offense with five goals. Isabela Bloomquist ’25 and Lillian Lewis ’26 had two goals each.

Men’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 19, Widener University: 7

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Swarthmore men’s lacrosse opened their season at Widener University in Chester, PA. The Garnet ended the first quarter with a 5-2 lead and carried their momentum into the second quarter to end the half, 10-3. The Garnet increased their lead in the third quarter, ending with a score of 15-6. Ultimately, Swarthmore held strong throughout the rest of the game, securing a solid 19-7 victory.

Notable Players: The Mabbs brothers led the offense with Rex Mabbs ’26 scoring five goals and Von Mabbs ’24 adding four more. Cooper Bucklan ’25 scored four goals on just five shots. Goalkeeper Shane Nachshen ’25 made fifteen saves with a .682 save percentage.

Swarthmore College: 17, Eastern University: 12

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Swarthmore men’s lacrosse competed against Eastern University at home on Clothier Field. Although trailing by the end of the first half, 6-9, the Garnet opened the third quarter with a vengeance, scoring six goals and keeping the Eagles to a single point. The Garnet similarly dominated the fourth quarter, scoring five more goals to end the game with a 17-12 victory.

Notable Players: Von Mabbs ’24 scored seven goals, while Carter Strauch ’24 had three goals.

Women’s Basketball:

Swarthmore College: 43, Gettysburg College: 61

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Swarthmore women’s basketball fell to Gettysburg College in their final game of the 2022-2023 season by a score of 43-61.

The Bullets took the lead by the end of the first half with a narrow score of 29-22. The Garnet were able to close the deficit to just five points going into the fourth quarter, but ultimately the Bullets pulled away, scoring eighteen points to the Garnet’s five in the fourth quarter to secure their victory. With this loss, Swarthmore women’s basketball has been eliminated from the Centennial Conference playoff contention. Their season ends with a 9-11 record in conference play.

Notable Players: Offensively, Alyssa Hayashi ’25 tallied eleven points and two assists. Dana Bandurick ’23 had nine points. Defensively, Hayashi had four rebounds and two steals.

Men’s Basketball:

Swarthmore College: 65, Gettysburg College: 78

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Swarthmore men’s basketball faced Gettysburg College on their home court in Gettysburg, PA. The No. 9 ranked Garnet lost their final regular season game, 65-78, but have still secured an impressive No. 2 seed spot in the Centennial Championships this weekend.

Notable Players: On offense, Vinny DeAngelo ’24 scored twenty points while George Corzine ’23 and George Visconti ’23 scored fifteen and ten points, respectively. Defensively, Corzine led with eight rebounds and three blocks.