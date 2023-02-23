Rock Climbing at Birdsboro Quarry

Harrison Kim photographed rock climbing at Birdsboro Quarry. Shot on Sony A7riv.

A successful day of climbing.

Climbing, resting, and more resting.

Jonah Ring ’23 climbing Jengaistic 5.8.

Ethan Rothenberg ’23 after a successful belay.

Charisma Hasan ’24 on her first outdoor climb.

