Arts Rock Climbing at Birdsboro Quarry by Harrison Kim February 23, 2023 1 min read Harrison Kim photographed rock climbing at Birdsboro Quarry. Shot on Sony A7riv. A successful day of climbing. Climbing, resting, and more resting. Jonah Ring ’23 climbing Jengaistic 5.8. Ethan Rothenberg ’23 after a successful belay. Charisma Hasan ’24 on her first outdoor climb. Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: climbPhotographyrocks Harrison Kim Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ You might be interested in February 16, 2023 Drexel at Olde Club November 17, 2022 Artist of the Week Ella Yadav ʼ23 on Exploring Her Endless Creativity Through Art￼ April 28, 2022 Type Two Fun: My Earth Day Photo Dump April 21, 2022 Artist of the Week Miranda Roelandt ’22