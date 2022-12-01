Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Women’s Basketball:

Swarthmore: 52, Ursinus College: 39

Swarthmore women’s basketball opened their conference play on Saturday, Nov. 19 against Ursinus College. The Garnet dominated from the beginning with a 17-11 lead in the first quarter and maintained the lead throughout the game. At the end of the third quarter, Swarthmore had a 17-point lead and finished the game strong, 52-39.

Notable Players: Norah Wingfield ’25 scored 14 points, while T. Sallie ’25 had ten rebounds and six steals.

Swarthmore: 57, Washington and Lee University: 54

Swarthmore women’s basketball traveled to Lexington, VA. to play Washington and Lee University on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Garnet dominated the first quarter, leading 16-4, but the Generals closed the gap and took a four-point lead by the end of the half. Swarthmore fought hard to keep the ever-changing lead throughout the third and fourth quarters and was ultimately able to come away with a win.

Notable Players: Offensively, Norah Wingfield ’25 scored 15 points, while Raven Richardson ’26 and Anna Hansson ’26 scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Defensively, T. Sallie ’25 and Kim Kockenmeister ’23 had four steals each, and Richardson had four blocks.

Swarthmore: 49, Haverford College: 38

Swarthmore women’s basketball played Haverford College at home on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Though the first quarter was low-scoring, both teams were able to find plenty of points by the third quarter, with the Garnet taking the lead, 37-32. Swarthmore held the lead for the remainder of the game and finished with a win by an eleven-point margin.

Notable Players: Offensively, Norah Wingfield ’25 scored 12 points, while Kim Kockenmeister ’23 had 11 rebounds.

Men’s Basketball:

Swarthmore: 63, DeSales University: 60

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Swarthmore men’s basketball played DeSales University. Though DeSales took an early lead, the Garnet rallied and led at the half, 29-22. In the third and fourth quarters, the lead went back and forth, keeping the game a nail-biter until the last eleven seconds, with the Garnet leading by only one point. But Swarthmore kept DeSales at bay and finished with a narrow 63-60 win.

Notable Players: Offensively, George Visconti ’23 had fifteen points, while Vinny DeAngelo ’24 and George Corzine ’23 had fourteen and thirteen points, respectively. DeAngelo had four assists, while Corzine and Michael Caprise ’24 had eight rebounds each.

Swarthmore: 85, Muhlenberg College: 80

Swarthmore men’s basketball kicked off conference play against Muhlenberg College on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Garnet held a comfortable lead at the half, 39-27, but lost the lead with just two minutes left in the game. At the end of regular time, the game was tied at 72 points from each team, forcing the match into overtime. Swarthmore reclaimed the early overtime lead from Muhlenberg and finished with an 85-80 win.

Notable Players: Michael Caprise ’24 scored 22 points, and Vinny DeAngelo ’24 scored 20 points. Caprise also had nineteen rebounds, while George Visconti ’23 had six assists.

Swarthmore: 63, Haverford College: 58

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Swarthmore men’s basketball played Haverford College in Tarble Pavilion. The Garnet had a solid lead in the first half, but the Fords took the lead at the beginning of the second. The Garnet was able to tie the game up with 7:28 left and found the win in the last two minutes.

Notable Players: Vinny DeAngelo ’24 scored 20 points while Michael Caprise ’24 had ten rebounds.

Women’s Cross-Country:

NCAA Cross Country Championship

Rose Teszler ’23 and Olivia Montini ’26 represented Swarthmore at the NCAA National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 19. Teszler finished 210th overall with a time of 24:11.5 for a mile pace of 6:29.3. She is the second runner in program history to qualify individually for two or more NCAA Cross Country Championships. Montini placed 263rd overall with a time of 24:47.3.

Men’s Cross-Country:

NCAA Cross Country Championship

On Nov. 19, Aidan Cantine ’23, Will Sheehy ’26, and Atticus Hempel ’25 represented Swarthmore at the NCAA National Championships. Cantine recorded the second-highest male finish in program history at 44th place with a time of 25:41.9 at a 5:10.2 mile pace. Sheehy finished in 167th place with a time of 26:27.3, while Hempel placed 185th overall with a time of 26:32.5.