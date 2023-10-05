Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Men’s Tennis:

Swarthmore men’s tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fredericksburg, VA this weekend. In Friday’s opening competition, the Garnet’s top-seeded duo earned advancement to the round of sixteen.

The Garnet also won three first-round matchups in the Championship Doubles bracket. In singles action, two Garnet players advanced to Saturday’s championship bracket.

Notable Players: Michael Melnikov ’26 and Utham Koduri ’26, defeated Lynchburg College, 8-4, to advance to the round of 16 on Saturday. Melnikov and Max Lindstrom ’26 each advanced to the round of 16 in singles play. Melnikov defeated University of Mary Washington in three sets, and Lindstrom defeated Mary Washington in two.

Swarthmore men’s tennis continued to play in the ITA Regional Tournament on Saturday. The Garnet’s top-seeded duo won two matches, advancing to the championship doubles semifinals on Sunday. In singles action, both Garnet players won their first matches of the day but fell in the championship singles quarterfinals.

Notable Players: Melnikov and Koduri defeated Salisbury University, 8-3, and Haverford College, 8-4.

Swarthmore men’s tennis competed on the final day of the ITA Regional Tournament on Sunday. The Garnet’s top-seeded duo fell to Carnegie Mellon University, 8-5, in the semifinal match.

Men’s Golf:

Swarthmore men’s golf competed in the Division III Northeast Elite Invitational on Sunday at Williamsport, PA. The Garnet finished second overall out of eleven teams, falling only to Franklin and Marshall College. All five of the Garnet competitors finished in the top twenty individually.

Notable Players: Dylan Zhang ’26 earned a fifth-place finish with a first-round score of 76 (+5) and second-round score of 74 (+3). Neil Zhu ’26 tied for sixth place with a first-round score of 72 (+1) and a second-round score of 80 (+9).

Swarthmore men’s golf participated in the Arcadia Golden Oaks Shootout this weekend in Fleetwood, PA. The Garnet finished the opening round on Sunday in fifth place out of twelve teams. With a team score of 307 (+19), they sat one stroke away from a top-three finish.

Notable Players: Yuxuan Wang ’27 was tied for fifth on the opening day. The freshman made his collegiate debut with a 73 (+1).

Swarthmore men’s golf concluded play in the Arcadia Golden Oaks Shootout on Monday. The Garnet earned a second-round score of 309, finishing in seventh place overall with a tournament score of 616.

Notable Players: Wang carded another 73 (+1) in the second round, finishing two over par for the weekend and placing inside the top five individually.

Field Hockey:

Swarthmore College: 4, Dickinson College: 2

Swarthmore field hockey defeated Dickinson College on the road Saturday afternoon, tallying their seventh consecutive win. After falling early to the Red Devils in the eighth minute of the game, the Garnet responded with a goal in the twelfth and proceeded to add two more in the second quarter. The Garnet added an insurance goal in the 36th minute to remain unbeaten in Centennial Conference play.

Notable Players: Hayley Harris ’27 scored twice on two penalty strokes. Anna Stancofski ’24 took four shots and scored one goal.

Swarthmore College: 1, Ursinus College: 2

No. 25 ranked Swarthmore field hockey suffered their first conference loss on Wednesday night against No. 16 ranked Ursinus College. Playing on the road in Collegeville, PA, the Garnet conceded an early goal in the 12th minute. Swarthmore responded in the 28th minute to end the half in a tie. Swarthmore held the Bears off for 30 minutes before Ursinus scored a late goal in the 58th minute to win the game.

Notable Players: Sophia Hitchingham ’25 scored the Garnet’s only goal. Cassandra Conklin ’26 made ten saves.

Volleyball:

Swarthmore College: 3, McDaniel College: 0

Swarthmore volleyball swept McDaniel College in front of a home crowd on Saturday afternoon. The Garnet won the first set 25-20, dominated the second set 25-11, and secured victory with a 25-20 third set.

Notable Players: Madeline Mountcastle ’26 had ten digs, two kills, and a career-high of six service aces. Dani Pena ’24 had 30 assists.

Swarthmore College: 3, Bryn Mawr College: 0

Swarthmore volleyball earned their second sweep this week, defeating Bryn Mawr, 3-0, at home on Tuesday. The Garnet took the first set handily, 25-13, won the second set, 25-20, and dominated the third set, 25-8. Swarthmore remains unbeaten in conference play with a 3-0 record.

Notable Players: Trisha Razdan ’25 and Alexia Enache ’27 had a game-high of eight kills each. Emily Sun ’27 and Mountcastle had fifteen assists each.

Men’s Cross Country:

Swarthmore men’s cross country competed in the Paul Short Invitational in Bethlehem, PA on Saturday. The Garnet finished third of 34 teams at the Lehigh University event, earning their best placement at the meet since 2018. Swarthmore secured the top place of any Centennial Conference team, falling behind only Trinity University and Marywood University.

Notable Runners: Cohen Manges ’27 finished in ninth place with a time of 26:06.7 on the 8-kilometer course. Sam Brody ’24 finished in sixteenth with a time of 26:21.8, and Colin DeLaney ’25 crossed at 26:23.9 for nineteenth place.

Women’s Cross Country:

Swarthmore women’s cross country went to Bethlehem, PA on Saturday to participate in the Paul Short Invitational. The Garnet finished in 27th place out of 36 teams at the Lehigh University event.

Notable Runners: Olivia Montini ’26 finished with a time of 24:00.8 on the 6-kilometer course, earning 49th place.

Men’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 1, Johns Hopkins University: 4

Swarthmore men’s soccer fell to Johns Hopkins University on Saturday in Baltimore, MD. The Garnet gave up two goals in the first half, one in the ninth minute and another in the 21st minute. Swarthmore responded with a goal in the 53rd minute off a freekick, yet the Blue Jays added two more to end the game, 4-1.

Notable Players: Koome Murungi ’26 scored the Garnet’s free-kick goal.

Swarthmore College: 2, New Jersey City University: 3

Swarthmore men’s soccer faced New Jersey City University on Tuesday at Clothier Field. The Knights struck early with a goal in the 24th minute and maintained the lead for the rest of the half. The Garnet tied it up in the 51st minute and responded quickly with another goal in the 52nd to lead, 2-1. Swarthmore stayed ahead for over thirty minutes before New Jersey City scored a penalty kick in the 85th minute. The Knights won the match with a header rebound in the 88th minute.

Notable Players: Matthew Loreg ’24 scored the Garnet’s second goal, a header off a corner kick from Leo Hecht ’24.

Women’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 3, Bryn Mawr College: 0

No. 20 ranked Swarthmore women’s soccer defeated Bryn Mawr College on the road Wednesday afternoon. The Garnet took the lead in the 20th minute with an in-swinging corner kick. The game remained 1-0 for over fifty minutes before the Garnet tallied their second goal. Swarthmore provided an insurance goal just six minutes later in the 84th minute, continuing their unbeaten streak this season.

Notable Players: Keren Maze ’25 scored the Garnet’s first goal, while Manu Anargyrou ’27 placed the second, her first collegiate goal. Ava Gizzie ’27 drilled the third.