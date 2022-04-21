Weekly Recap

Men’s Baseball

Swarthmore: 9, Haverford: 0

Swarthmore: 18, Haverford: 5

Men’s baseball completed the sweep over Haverford last Tuesday, April 12 and Friday, April 15. After shutting out the opposition in the first game, the Garnet steamed ahead with ten runs in the first two innings of the second game, finishing with an impressive total of eighteen runs.

Notable players: Michael Sepe ’22 led the offense in the first game, hitting three-for-three, four RBIs, a home run, and a double. Also in the first game, Jeremy Jensen ’25 racked up three strikeouts, pitching over two shutout innings.

Swarthmore: 7, Dickinson: 0

Swarthmore: 5, Dickinson: 2

The Garnet were victorious again in a doubleheader against Dickinson last Saturday, April 16, securing their fifth consecutive conference win.

Notable players: Edward Berry ’25 pitched seven scoreless innings, racking up a nine strikeout season best. Austin Burgess ’23 went three-for-five, hitting an RBI, one double and one triple, and scoring one run.

Swarthmore: 4, Ursinus: 2

Men’s baseball extended their winning streak to six straight victories with a strong performance against Ursinus this Tuesday, April 19. The Garnet will complete the two-game set away against Ursinus this Friday, April 22.

Notable players: Emmet Reynolds ’23 hit two RBIs and a home run and Jeremy Jensen ’25 completed his third-straight game without allowing a run, pitching for two innings with two strikeouts.

Men’s Lacrosse

Swarthmore: 18, McDaniel: 8

In a dominant display, men’s lacrosse swept to a 18-8 victory away at McDaniel last Saturday, April 16. Ten different players contributed to the eighteen goals and the team secured 34 total ground balls over the course of the match.

Notable players: Joel Paulson ’22 went 17-of-21 in the face-off circle, Von Mabbs ’24 netted four goals, and Carter Strauch ’24 led the scoring with three goals and three assists.

Swarthmore: 9, Ursinus: 17

Men’s lacrosse lost 9-17 to Ursinus this Wednesday, April 20. The Garnet will next face Haverford away on Saturday, April 23.

Notable players: Quin Seivold ’22 scored three goals to complete a hat-trick.

Women’s Lacrosse

Swarthmore: 11, McDaniel: 10

Women’s lacrosse picked up a close-fought victory on the road against McDaniel last Saturday, April 16. While the Garnet gained a four goal lead early in the second half, the Green Terror fought back to narrow the margin to one but ultimately failed to tie the game.

Notable players: Helena Irvine ’22 notched a hat-trick for the offense, and Helen Stafford ’24 contributed twelve saves at the other end of the field.

Swarthmore: 11, Muhlenberg: 8

The Garnet fought hard for an 11-8 victory over Muhlenberg this Wednesday, April 20. Next, the team will travel to Haverford for another conference matchup on Saturday, April 23.

Notable players: Elleanor Miller ’22 led the scoring with five goals.

Women’s Softball

Swarthmore: 10, Gettysburg: 6

Swarthmore: 7, Gettysburg: 1

Women’s softball moved to a 7-1 Conference record, where they sit at the top of the table, as they completed the sweep away at Gettysburg last Saturday, April 16. The Garnet will next travel to Ursinus for a doubleheader on Thursday, April 20.

Notable players: Alexandra Simon ’24 had a strong performance, going three-for-four in the first game and sending a grand slam over the fence in the second.

Women’s Tennis

Swarthmore: 8, Washington College: 1

The No. 27 women’s tennis team racked up their eighth straight win as they maintained their perfect conference record. Next, the Garnet will face Bryn Mawr away this Friday, April 22.

Notable players: Sonia Varma ’22 and Erica Stutz ’24 secured the number one doubles with a 8-4 victory, and Nathalie Williams ’25 won 8-1 in the number two singles position.

Men’s Track and Field

The Garnet had two athletes compete in the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton University last Friday, April 15.

Notable athletes: Atticus Hempel ’25 placed tenth overall in the 5000m with a time of 15:10.91 and Aidan Cantine ’23 completed the 1500m in 3:52.91.

Women’s Track and Field

The Garnet had one athlete compete in the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton University last Friday, April 15.

Notable athletes: Rose Teszler ’23 set an outdoor personal best in the 800m with a time of 2:16.10.