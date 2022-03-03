Weekly Recap

Men’s Baseball

Swarthmore: 12, Eastern: 4

In their first home game of the season, Swarthmore men’s baseball defeated Eastern 12-4 in a dominant win.

Notable players: Luke Mutz ’22 went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, three runs scored, and a walk. Austin Burgess ’23 went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

Swarthmore: 2, Stevens: 4

Swarthmore: 5, Stevens: 9

Swarthmore men’s baseball faced off twice against Stevens this past Sunday, Feb. 27. The first game was a close 4-2 loss for the Garnet, followed by a second 5-9 scoreline in favor of the Ducks.

Notable players: Michael Sepe ’22 went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in the opening game. Burgess and Kirk Terada-Herzer ’23 both had two RBIs in the second game of the afternoon.

Swarthmore: 4, Rowan 10

Swarthmore men’s baseball lost 4-10 to No. 12 ranked Rowan University this past Tuesday, March 1, with junior Terada-Herzer ’23 hitting his first collegiate home run. The Garnet will next face Heidelberg this Saturday, March 5.

Notable players: Terada-Herzer went 1-for-5 with a home run. Mutz went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, and Matthew Silvestre ’25 went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Men’s Basketball

Swarthmore: 80, Gettysburg: 64

No. 18 ranked men’s basketball comfortably beat Gettysburg 80-64 in the Centennial Conference semifinal last Friday, Feb. 25. George Visconti ’23 shot a game-high 24 points and scored his 1,000 career point.

Notable players: Vinny DeAngelo ’24 scored twelve points, with Michael Caprise ’24 close behind with ten points and sixteen rebounds.

Swarthmore: 66, Johns Hopkins: 80

Swarthmore men’s basketball lost 66-80 to No. 13 ranked John Hopkins in the Centennial Conference championship game this past Saturday, Feb. 26. It was the fourth consecutive meeting of the two teams in the championship final. The Garnet have qualified for the NCAA Championship, playing their first game at home this Friday, March 4.

Notable players: DeAngelo led the scoring with twenty points, Visconti shot thirteen, with Caprise and Aidan Godfrey ’25 adding six rebounds each.

Men’s Lacrosse

Swarthmore: 16, Vassar College: 4

Swarthmore men’s lacrosse defeated Vassar 16-4 in a strong performance on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26. The Garnet opened the scoring with four straight goals and only increased their lead throughout the game.

Notable players: Carter Strauch ’24 led the scoring with five goals, followed by Michael Hardiman ’25 with four.

Women’s Lacrosse

Swarthmore: 9, Widener University: 12

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse lost 9-12 to Widener in their opening game of the season.

Notable players: Helena Irvine ’22 scored three goals, Sophie Finkelstein ’25 scored two, and Helen Stafford ’24 put up thirteen saves in goal.

Swarthmore: 17, Immaculata University: 3

In a home match against Immaculata, the Garnet bounced back from a loss with a dominant offensive performance in the 17-3 victory. The team now posts a 1-1 record.

Notable players: Kyra Hall ’22 led the scoring with six goals. Abigail Love ’25 added three goals.

Men’s Tennis

Swarthmore: 9, Ursinus: 0

Swarthmore: 9, NYU: 0

Swarthmore men’s tennis swept both Ursinus and NYU 9-0 this Saturday, Feb. 26, with impressive performances all round. The Garnet will next face Hope International and Chapman in California on March 7.

Notable players: Josiah Myers-Lipton ’23 earned the top singles spot in the morning with a 6-1, 6-3 victory, and Charlie Force ’24 earned the top singles spot in the afternoon with a 6-2, 7-6 win.

Women’s Tennis

Swarthmore: 7, NYU: 2

Swarthmore women’s tennis began their season with a 7-2 win over NYU, sweeping the doubles action. The Garnet will next face Sewanee University on March 8.

Notable players: Sonia Varma ’22 and Crystal Xu ’23 earned the number one doubles spot with a 8-6 victory.

Men’s Track and Field

The Garnet competed in the Centennial Conference Championships at Ursinus College this past weekend, Feb. 26-27, finishing in eighth place.

Notable athletes: 4×800 relay team Aiden Tomov ’23, Kendall Praitis-Hill ’23, Ethan Rothenberg ’23, and Aidan Cantine ’23 won gold, finishing in 8:00.44. Jonah Covitz ’22 finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 6.49 m.

Women’s Track and Field

The Garnet competed in the Centennial Conference Championships at Ursinus College this past weekend, Feb. 26-27, finishing in second place.

Notable athletes: Rose Teszler ’23 won gold in the 800-meter run with a 2:26.56 time (almost five seconds ahead of the second place runner). Adria Retter ’23 earned gold in both the shot put with a best throw of 13.72 m and the weight throw with a mark of 15.15 m.