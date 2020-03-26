Phoenix to Move Online for Remainder of the Semester

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and Swarthmore College’s decision to close campus and move classes online for the rest of the semester, The Phoenix will not have print issues for the rest of the semester. We, however, do intend to continue regular publication on our online platforms. Articles will be published on our website, Facebook page, and Twitter, as well as in our bi-weekly email newsletter, on a regular basis. Our coverage will continue to include updates on the college’s response to COVID-19, as well as the content of our regular sections.

If you would like to contribute to The Phoenix during this time, please contact editor@swarthmorephoenix.com.