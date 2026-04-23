SGO Resolution Urging the Dismissal of Trespassing Charges

Editors’ Note: Student Government Organization (SGO) President Abby Guise ’26 on behalf of SGO

THE STUDENT BODY AT SWARTHMORE COLLEGE ENACT:

WHEREAS, two Swarthmore College students (one current and one former) and seven outside individuals were arrested for trespassing violations at the college on May 3, 2025; and

WHEREAS, the nine individuals are being charged with third-degree misdemeanor trespassing; and

WHEREAS, the individuals have already faced institutional consequences, including semester-long suspensions issued through the College Judiciary Committee and campus bans for non-affiliated individuals; and

WHEREAS, Swarthmore College’s Quaker heritage includes a tradition of engaging in peaceful protest and a commitment to principles of restorative rather than punitive justice; and

WHEREAS, the imposition of criminal penalties in addition to institutional sanctions raises concerns about proportionality and the alignment of such actions with these values;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Student Government Organization (SGO) expresses concern that the continued pursuit of criminal charges in this case is inconsistent with the college’s stated values regarding peaceful protest and restorative justice; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that SGO urges President Val Smith and the college administration to advocate to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office for the dismissal of the charges against the nine individuals; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that SGO encourages the college to prioritize restorative approaches and dialogue in responding to student protest and related conduct.