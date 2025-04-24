William Jin Platform

My name is William Jin, and I am running for SGO Senate at-large. I am running not just as an individual, but as a MOVEMENT. A movement to democratize Swarthmore by ENDING the two-party DUOPOLY that has a stranglehold on campus. For too long, the ESTABLISHMENT has led Swarthmore astray and FAILED to make meaningful change. The alternative, the UNDEMOCRATIC People’s Slate, is a historically progressive step in the right direction, but they lack the true DEMOCRACY that such a movement requires. That is why I am running under the DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S SLATE. I offer not platitudes, but a true platform:
- Prioritize the CLIMATE. I am the ONLY climate candidate, and I pledge to make planting ONE THOUSAND more TREES on campus a top priority.
- Start a Boba shop on Parrish Fourth. The lack of good boba on campus is a travesty. The Essie’s boba is an AFFRONT to human dignity. A centrally located Boba shop will REVOLUTIONIZE campus food.
- DEFUND PUBSAFE.
- Taco Tuesdays AND THURSDAYS. More tacos in the DCC will benefit all students.
- Developmentalist modernization. Swarthmore can no longer afford to live in the past. We must take a HARD LOOK at unnecessary, outdated expenditures such as RADIO (ZERO LISTENERS!) and make CUTS.
- A WORKER’S BILL OF RIGHTS. The working people of Swarthmore College toil long hours for little pay while Swarthmore’s endowment GROWS. This is unacceptable.
- Counterrevolutionaries RELEGATED to Mary Lyons. To stand against the people is to stand against freedom. Such dissenters cannot be tolerated.
- Erection of ziplines and swings. Transportation must be made easier and become a JOYFUL experience.
- Study area in Crum Woods. As the ONLY climate candidate, I believe students should get back into NATURE.
If you agree with this platform, I ask for your support. If not, then perhaps this will change your mind. Over the past five years, Swarthmore College has run a SURPLUS of over $100 million/year on average. Yet tuition costs have only RISEN. I pledge to make it a priority to return this surplus to the students. SGO has REFUSED to make a REASONABLE request to administration to use a mere TEN PERCENT of the surplus to fund:
- FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS a year to EVERY student in tuition rebates AND
- A DOUBLING of club funding
To put MONEY in YOUR pocket and create a STRONGER, more DEMOCRATIC campus, vote for WILLIAM JIN for SGO Senate At-Large.
William Jin gets it.