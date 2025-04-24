Suggestions

William Jin Platform

April 24, 2025
by

My name is William Jin, and I am running for SGO Senate at-large. I am running not just as an individual, but as a MOVEMENT. A movement to democratize Swarthmore by ENDING the two-party DUOPOLY that has a stranglehold on campus. For too long, the ESTABLISHMENT has led Swarthmore astray and FAILED to make meaningful change. The alternative, the UNDEMOCRATIC People’s Slate, is a historically progressive step in the right direction, but they lack the true DEMOCRACY that such a movement requires. That is why I am running under the DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S SLATE. I offer not platitudes, but a true platform:

  1. Prioritize the CLIMATE. I am the ONLY climate candidate, and I pledge to make planting ONE THOUSAND more TREES on campus a top priority.
  2. Start a Boba shop on Parrish Fourth. The lack of good boba on campus is a travesty. The Essie’s boba is an AFFRONT to human dignity. A centrally located Boba shop will REVOLUTIONIZE campus food.
  3. DEFUND PUBSAFE. 
  4. Taco Tuesdays AND THURSDAYS. More tacos in the DCC will benefit all students.
  5. Developmentalist modernization. Swarthmore can no longer afford to live in the past. We must take a HARD LOOK at unnecessary, outdated expenditures such as RADIO (ZERO LISTENERS!) and make CUTS.
  6. A WORKER’S BILL OF RIGHTS. The working people of Swarthmore College toil long hours for little pay while Swarthmore’s endowment GROWS. This is unacceptable.
  7. Counterrevolutionaries RELEGATED to Mary Lyons. To stand against the people is to stand against freedom. Such dissenters cannot be tolerated.
  8. Erection of ziplines and swings. Transportation must be made easier and become a JOYFUL experience.
  9. Study area in Crum Woods. As the ONLY climate candidate, I believe students should get back into NATURE.

If you agree with this platform, I ask for your support. If not, then perhaps this will change your mind. Over the past five years, Swarthmore College has run a SURPLUS of over $100 million/year on average. Yet tuition costs have only RISEN. I pledge to make it a priority to return this surplus to the students. SGO has REFUSED to make a REASONABLE request to administration to use a mere TEN PERCENT of the surplus to fund:

  1. FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS a year to EVERY student in tuition rebates AND
  2. A DOUBLING of club funding

To put MONEY in YOUR pocket and create a STRONGER, more DEMOCRATIC campus, vote for WILLIAM JIN for SGO Senate At-Large.

Sample advertisement

William Jin

