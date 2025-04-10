Suggestions

Diane McHale ’83 Letter to the Editor

April 10, 2025
by
President Trump’s administration is attacking due process and freedom of speech in our country as part of his effort to destroy democracy. Actual fascism is growing in America.

Part of Trump’s strategy is to attack universities. The only way to resist this is for all colleges and universities to stand together against fascism. Trump must not be allowed to control academic speech or to put pressure on colleges to suppress student protests.

I am therefore extremely disappointed to read that Swarthmore is punishing non-violent student protesters. These are young adults of conscience who are brave and principled enough to stand up against the killing of civilians in Gaza. They are exactly the people we want on our side as we fight against fascism right here and right now.

Today I had to choose what sweatshirt to wear when I go out. I choose to not wear my Swarthmore College sweatshirt because I no longer want people to think I support Swarthmore. This is painful to me; I have always worn this sweatshirt with pride.

Swarthmore has somehow lost its way when it comes to supporting Quaker values and nonviolent resistance. Please remove all sanctions against students who protested nonviolently. If there are any antisemitic incidents or cases of bullying, punish the individuals involved. Do not punish people for protesting. Do not engage in collective punishment of groups.

We are in the fight of our lives against growing fascism. We want and need the people who care enough to protest. We want and need people who are ready to take over a building without weapons. We want and need to be on their side, not against them.

Yours in hope for change,

Diane McHale ’83

Diane McHale

