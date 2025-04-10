Athlete of the Week: Trel Trelstad ’25

Trel Trelstad ’25, a senior from Brookline, Mass., is a double major in educational studies and history. They are a standout on the Swarthmore Women’s Track and Field team, specializing in high jump and the javelin throw. Throughout their career, Trelstad had consistently demonstrated athletic and academic excellence. A three-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Metro selection in both indoor and outdoor high jump, Trelstad’s impressive performances include earning All-Centennial honors on multiple, separate occasions and years. They claimed First Team-All Centennial in 2022 for outdoor high jump and Second Team honors in 2023. As a versatile athlete and integral cog in the track and field squad, Trelstad has set personal records in both events, with a high jump best of 1.65 meters and a javelin throw of 35.35 meters. This season they continue to shine, earning a bronze medal in the high jump and placing fifth in the javelin at the 2024 Centennial Championships. Their achievements at the Ursinus Festival, where they won both the javelin and high jump, further highlight their versatility and athletic prowess. In addition to their athletic achievements, Trelstad is a dedicated student – earning them multiple academic honors, including USTFCCCA All-Academic and Centennial Academic All-Conference awards. They are also a four time Centennial Honor Roll student. They are poised to finish their college career on a high, and their contributions over four years will be undoubtedly remembered.

Katie Kerman: How did you feel about the recent meet at Ursinus?

Trel Trelstad: I felt pretty good! I was bummed that I didn’t get to throw javelin because it was at the same time as the high jump, but the high jump went well. I got to attempt a PR, which I didn’t get, but it’s always great to get more practice at those higher heights.

KK: What have been some highlights of the season thus far?

TT: Our spring break trip was a lot of fun. I love to be able to train hard with my teammates and also just be able to take a break from school. It’s nice to have some relaxed time while still getting to do the sport I love.

KK: What are some team or personal goals for the rest of the season?

TT: For the team, I’m feeling really excited about conferences and seeing our team throw down and show all of the hard work everyone has put in since August/September. Personally, I honestly just want to leave it all on the pit because I will never high jump after May. That’s bittersweet, but I want to know that I tried my hardest and put my everything into my last four or so meets, no matter the heights that come out of it.

KK: Do you have any pre-game or post-game rituals?

TT: I have a pretty awesome meet day outfit. Orange minion sweatshirt, big blue basketball shorts, lucky socks, you know the vibe. I also listen to “Start a Riot” by Duckwrth and Shaboozey from the Spider Verse movie on repeat while I get in the zone. Other than that, I try to do anything that will get me excited but not overthink. As soon as I start overthinking, my jumps can fall apart. After I compete, I lock in on being a good teammate and cheering on my teammates (or sometimes napping to decompress and then getting out to cheer).

KK: Do you have an athlete role model or someone in the sport you look up to?

TT: Nikki Hiltz and I do very different events, but I really look up to them as a role model. Watching an athlete not only be unapologetically trans and nonbinary, but also just totally dominate is an inspiration.

KK: Why do you do track and field?

TT: I found the high jump in 2017 when I was a freshman in high school. I played team sports for most of my childhood before that and couldn’t really see myself getting into track because it’s so individual. But high jump hooked me. I love the way it allows me to demonstrate command over literally every part of my body. Also, I think doing an individual sport on a big team has made me a better person. I am accountable for the jumps I take and make or don’t. That’s a lot of pressure, but I think high jump has made me grow and face challenges, and I’m really grateful for it.

KK: Why did you choose Swarthmore? What is your area of study?

TT: I am an education and history special major on the teacher certification track to be a high school social studies teacher next year! I chose Swat because honestly my coach told me that I could do track, but that there was a world outside of track here for me to explore. I wanted to do athletics at a challenging school but also have time to develop other parts of myself.

KK: What is your favorite class that you’ve taken at Swarthmore?

TT: I have loved so many of my education classes, but the class that has impacted me the most was my History From Below: Oral History and Community Archives class with Professor Troung. This class comes up a lot in both my education and history thesis credits and I think will inform a lot of how I want to present history to young people as a teacher.

KK: How has being a student athlete impacted your experience at Swarthmore?

TT: I am so grateful to the team for both a constant stream of lovely people who have become really important friends to me throughout my four years and a consistent space to move my body. I love having the motivation to train hard so that I can feel more relaxed outside of practice hours. I think I’ve had to make some sacrifices for the sport, but I am happy to have had the structure and discipline as well as the athletic outlet.

KK: What do you like to do outside of school and track?

TT: I love to have a good time with my friends, plan elaborate birthday parties, be funny and commit to bits (you might have seen me as Swarthmore Rumor Mill for Halloween), do arts and crafts, and work on my website (trelshouse.party). I also do some political organizing, primarily around fundraising to get people to move money to issues that matter to me and to them — rather than to hoard their wealth. And I’m looking forward to getting involved in more justice-oriented work post-grad.

KK: Do you have a favorite song or musical artist?

TT: I recently have been listening to a lot of Jelani Aryeh.