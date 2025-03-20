Suggestions

Comic: “Major” Pain in the Butt

March 20, 2025
by

Logan Roth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Previous Story

Controversy Surrounds Swarthmore Democratic Committee Endorsements

Next Story

Students, Faculty Raise Alarm Over Failings in Disciplinary Process

Related Posts

Latest from Comic

Previous Story

Controversy Surrounds Swarthmore Democratic Committee Endorsements

Next Story

Students, Faculty Raise Alarm Over Failings in Disciplinary Process

The Phoenix

Don't Miss

Eric Song on Fashion, Milton, and Being ‘Boring’

An Appeal to the Swarthmore Community from Alumni from the 1960s

Swarthmore Palestine Coalition Hosts Sit-In in Parrish Hall 

President Val Smith Welcomes Campus Input on New Strategic Plan

Amitav Acharya Discusses Liberal International Order, “Rise of the Rest”

Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Nichols in Final-Second Comeback, Heads Into Final Four

Student Artists Perform at War3House 3

College Hosts Inaugural Writers’ Week

Student-Led Research Project Aims to Drive Harm Reduction through Art

“There Really is No Social Scene Here”: Students Reflect on Post-COVID-19 Campus Environment

Relaunched Ski Club Draws Huge Interest on First Trip

Recapping the J-Term Semester

Survey: Awaiting Fall 2020 plan, students face housing uncertainty, safety concerns

Phoenix to Move Online for Remainder of the Semester

Cult of Misogyny: Leaked Internal Documents Reveal Silence Around Harmful Culture at Phi Psi

Surprise visit disrupts SGO vote on BDS resolution

Ivy Sole, Bathe, and HUEY Attract Year’s Biggest Olde Club Turnout

Omar’s Critics Do More Harm Than Good

Women’s Basketball Unstoppable, on Five-Game Winning Streak

It’s Time to Reevaluate Writing Credits