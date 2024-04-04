Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Men’s Golf:

Swarthmore men’s golf competed in the Pennsylvania Classic at State College, PA, over the weekend. The Garnet finished in third place out of eighteen teams with a two-round team score of 588. Three Swarthmore players finished in top-ten individually and five finished in the top fifteen.

Notable Players: Dylan Zhang ’26 had a two-day score of 142 (-1) to tie for first place with a golfer from Franklin and Marshall College. The sophomore won the one-hole playoff for the individual title.

Men’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore men’s track and field competed at the Danny Curran Invitational at Chester, PA, over the weekend. The Garnet will compete at the Ursinus Track and Field Festival this weekend.

Notable Athletes: Colin DeLaney ’25 finished third in the 3000 meter steeplechase with a time of 9:35.19. Ben Rosin ’25 finished sixth with a time of 10:15.26.

Women’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore women’s track and field competed at the Danny Curran Invitational over the weekend at Widener University.

Notable Athletes: Elizabeth Agyei ’25 placed third overall in the hammer throw with a personal best distance of 42.49 meters. Sophie Goodwin ’27 finished third in the 3000 meter steeplechase with a time of 11:47.88. The 4×400 meter relay of Goodwin, Alina Irvine ’25, Morgan Mouer ’25, and Lucy Valencia ’27 finished in fourth place with a time of 4:17.06.

Women’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 8, Dickinson College: 1

No. 19-ranked Swarthmore women’s tennis defeated Dickinson College on Saturday at home to open Centennial Conference play. The Garnet swept doubles play and lost only one singles match.

Notable Players: Nathalie Williams ’25 and Erica Stutz ’24 won at first doubles, 8-0. Spencer Watts ’24 and Oviya Kumaran ’24 won at second doubles, 8-0. Lola Diaz ’26 blanked her opponent at second singles, 6-0, 6-0. Kathleen Shiffer ’26 also blanked her opponent at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Swarthmore College: 9, Washington College: 0

Swarthmore women’s tennis defeated Washington College at home on Wednesday afternoon. The Garnet swept doubles play with a win by default in third doubles. Swarthmore swept singles play, with default wins in fifth singles and sixth singles.

Notable Players: Lola Diaz ’26 was victorious in first singles, 8-4. She also won first doubles with partner Erica Stutz ’24, 8-6.

Men’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 8, Stevens Institute of Technology: 1

No. 11-ranked Swarthmore men’s tennis defeated Stevens Institute of Technology on Saturday at home. The Garnet swept doubles play and only fell once in singles play.

Notable Players: Andres Fente ’26 and Rushil Patel ’24 battled for victory at second doubles, winning narrowly 8-7.

Swarthmore College: 9, Dickinson College: 0

Swarthmore men’s tennis swept Dickinson College on Saturday at home in their second competition of the day. The Garnet will face rival Johns Hopkins University on Saturday in Baltimore.

Notable Players: Kevin Jiang ’25 won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Phil Rehwinkel ’24 blanked his opponent at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Baseball:

Swarthmore College: 7, Franklin and Marshall College: 1

Swarthmore baseball defeated Franklin and Marshall College on Saturday at Lancaster, PA, in their conference opener. The Garnet took the lead early with two runs in the first inning and led the entire game. Swarthmore only conceded one run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Notable Players: Benjamin Buchman ’25 went three for five at-bat, recording one run. Andrew Moy ’25 earned the win on the mound, pitching eight innings, allowing no runs, and recording five strikeouts.

Softball:

Swarthmore College: 0, Gettysburg College: 4

Swarthmore softball faced Gettysburg College on Saturday at Gettysburg, PA, for a double-header. In game one, the Garnet fell to the Bullets, after recording just one hit and no runs. Gettysburg got on the board early with a run in the bottom of the first inning and three runs in the bottom of the second.

Notable Players: Emily Bertrand ’25 recorded the sole Garnet hit in the top of the second inning.

Swarthmore College: 9, Gettysburg College: 2

After falling to Gettysburg in game one, the Garnet defeated the Bullets in Saturday’s second game. Heading into the fourth inning, Swarthmore was tied 2-2 with Gettysburg; however, they broke away in the fourth inning with two runs. The Garnet added another run in the fifth inning and secured victory with four runs in the sixth inning.

Notable Players: Jordan Jackson ’25 and Iris Barone ’26 each recorded two runs. Avery McClure ’26 had two runs-batted-in. Lane Barron ’26 earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings and recording five strikeouts.

Men’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 10, Franklin and Marshall College: 7

No. 15-ranked Swarthmore men’s lacrosse defeated Franklin and Marshall College on Saturday at Lancaster, PA. The Garnet led at half time, 5-3, before the Diplomats almost made a comeback by the end of the third quarter, 7-6. Swarthmore solidified victory with three goals in the fourth quarter, holding Franklin and Marshall to just one.

Notable Players: Michael Hardiman ’25 scored four goals to lead the Garnet offense. Samuel Ginsberg ’25 collected a season-high of five ground balls to lead the Garnet defense.

Women’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 3, Franklin and Marshall College: 16

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse fell to No. 5-ranked Franklin and Marshall College on Saturday at Lancaster, PA. The Diplomats took an early 5-0 lead in the first quarter before adding seven goals in the second quarter. Swarthmore held Franklin and Marshall to only four goals in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Notable Players: Isabela Bloomquist ’25 led the Garnet offense with two goals. Helen Stafford ’24 made fourteen saves.