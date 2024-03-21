Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Softball:

Swarthmore College: 1, Catholic University: 8

Swarthmore softball traveled to Clermont, FL, for Spring Break. In a double-header on Thursday, the Garnet first faced Catholic University and fell 8-1. Swarthmore recorded just one hit and two errors.

Notable Players: Jordan Jackson ’25 earned the sole Garnet run after a flyout by Olivia McClammy ’25.

Swarthmore College: 10, United States Coast Guard Academy: 0

Swarthmore softball faced United States Coast Guard Academy in their second game of Thursday’s double-header. The Garnet dominated the Bears with thirteen hits and ten runs.

Notable Players: Lane Barron ’26 pitched five no-hit innings, allowing just one walk. Barron earned three wins in four starts over Spring Break. Emily Bertrand ’25 went two for four at-bat and recorded three runs-batted-in.

Swarthmore College: 11, Widener University: 12

Swarthmore softball lost narrowly in their first of two games on Tuesday afternoon against Widener University at Chester, PA. The Garnet took an early lead in the first inning with four runs while holding the Pride to three. Swarthmore maintained their lead, adding a run in the top of the second inning as well as four runs in the top of the third; however, Widener took the lead with an impressive five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Garnet could not score in the top of the seventh to make a comeback.

Notable Players: Iris Barone ’26 had two runs and two hits in four at-bats. Jackson had one run, two hits, and three runs-batted-in in four at-bats.

Swarthmore College: 12, Widener University: 0

Swarthmore softball destroyed Widener University in Game 2 on Tuesday at Chester, PA. In the five-inning game, the Garnet tallied twelve runs and kept the Pride to zero runs and just two hits.

Notable Players: Bertrand pitched all five innings, tallying three strike-outs. She also recorded two hits and two runs. Barone had three runs-batted-in and also stole three bases.

Baseball:

Swarthmore College: 24, Ithaca College: 9

Swarthmore baseball defeated Ithaca College on Thursday over Spring Break at Lexington, SC. The Garnet recorded seventy runs over their seven games in South Carolina.

Notable Players: Max Beadling ’25 tallied five runs-batted-in and two runs. Jett Shue ’24 had three runs-batted-in and scored four runs.

Swarthmore College: 11, Immaculata University: 10

Swarthmore baseball narrowly defeated Immaculata University on Saturday at Immaculata, PA. The Garnet led 4-3 after eight innings and recorded six runs in the ninth; however, the Mighty Macs forced extra innings with seven runs in the bottom of the ninth. Swarthmore solidified victory with a run in the tenth inning.

Notable Players: Aidan Sullivan ’26 went three for five at-bat, recording three runs-batted-in and one run.

Swarthmore College: 5, Misericordia University: 6

Swarthmore baseball fell to No. 24-ranked Misericordia University on Tuesday afternoon at home. The Garnet took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Cougars responded with a run in the top of second and two runs in the top of the third. Swarthmore tied the score in the bottom of the third inning with two runs; however, Misericordia got ahead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and maintained their narrow lead for the rest of the game.

Notable Players: Sullivan led the Garnet with three runs. Matt Silvestre ’25 had two runs-batted-in.

Swarthmore College: 19, DeSales University: 20

Swarthmore baseball narrowly fell to DeSales University on Wednesday at Center Valley, PA. The Garnet came out strong, scoring four runs in the first inning alone; however, the Bulldogs scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth and five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Swarthmore chipped away at their deficit, holding DeSales to zero runs in the seventh inning and tallying four runs in the top of the eighth; however, it was not enough to secure victory.

Notable Players: Sullivan had three hits and two runs in five at-bats. Matt Silvestre ’25 had two hits and two runs in five at-bats.

Women’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 1, Trinity University: 8

No. 22-ranked Swarthmore women’s tennis fell to No. 16-ranked Trinity University on Thursday at San Antonio, TX, during the team’s Spring Break trip. Trinity swept the doubles matches, and Swarthmore earned only one singles match win at the fourth position.

Notable Players: Kathleen Shiffer ’26 earned the sole Garnet win in singles play. She defeated Division III’s 42nd-ranked player, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 3, Trinity University: 6

No. 13-ranked Swarthmore men’s tennis fell to No. 14-ranked Trinity University on Friday at San Antonio, TX, suffering their first loss of the season and ending their eight-match win streak. The Tigers won two of three doubles matches and four singles matches.

Notable Players: Michael Melnikov ’26 won at first singles. He took the opening set, 6-4, before losing the second, 6-3. He responded with a 6-4 win in the third set to secure victory. Melnikov and Utham Koduri ’26 won first doubles, 8-5, to improve to a 9-2 record this season.

Women’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore women’s track and field competed in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational at Myrtle Beach, SC, over the weekend. The Garnet finished sixteenth of 34 teams with several top-ten finishes.

Notable Athletes: Trelstad ’25 earned second place in the high jump with a top mark of 1.58 meters.

Men’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore men’s track and field traveled to Myrtle Beach, SC, during Spring Break to compete in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. The Garnet finished in 34th place of 34 teams.

Notable Athletes: Sam Brody ’24 won the 800 meter run with a personal record time of 2:02.76, beating his previous record by nearly eight seconds.

Women’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 19, Savannah College of Art and Design: 9

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse faced Savannah College of Art and Design on Friday at Savannah, GA, during their Spring Break tour. The Garnet led the first half, 14-6, before adding five goals in the second half.

Notable Players: Isabela Bloomquist ’25 tallied a season-high six goals and added two assists. Sophie Finkelstein ’25 recorded three goals and one assist. Helen Stafford ’24 made a game-high of eleven saves.

Swarthmore College: 16, Immaculata University: 11

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse defeated Immaculata University on Wednesday night at home. The Garnet took an early 6-3 lead in the first quarter before ending the half, 11-4. Swarthmore maintained their lead the rest of the game, scoring five goals in the second half.

Notable Players: Bloomquist scored five goals and had three assists. Abigail Love ’25 scored three goals.

Men’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 17, Arcadia University: 5

No. 15-ranked Swarthmore men’s lacrosse defeated Arcadia University on Saturday at Swarthmore, PA. The Garnet led narrowly, 4-3, at the end of the first half, before scoring thirteen goals in the second half and holding the Knights to just two.

Notable Players: Von Mabbs ’24 had a game-high of five points with two goals and three assists. Michael Hardiman ’25 scored three goals and added an assist. Ryan Pretzer ’26 saved a season-high of ten shots in the net.

Swarthmore College: 15, Stockton University: 6

Swarthmore men’s lacrosse defeated Stockton University on Wednesday night at Galloway, NJ. The Garnet led the first half, 6-4, before scoring an impressive nine goals in the second half while holding Stockton to just two.

Notable Players: Clay Almgren ’26 and Owen Hoffman ’26 led the Garnet offense with three goals each.