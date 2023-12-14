Swarthmore Faculty on Academic Freedom and the Gaza Crisis

Drafted: December 11, 2023

As faculty members at Swarthmore College, we are deeply concerned about the erosion of academic freedom in the United States, particularly in regards to the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Over the past few weeks, we have learned that our administration has made several attempts to discourage, intimidate, and/or silence pro-Palestine speech on campus. According to reports by students and faculty, college officials have warned specific students about their activism via personally-directed emails; they have selectively enforced rules concerning flyering, postering, and/or demonstrating on campus; they have privately requested that specific instructors refrain from moving their classes to the site of an ongoing sit-in, even if they do so at the request and/or with the unanimous consent of their students; and they have reassured alumni that the college will pursue “counter-programming” in response to support for Palestine. These deterrence measures have the effect of frightening faculty and students alike from engaging in legitimate and non-violent freedom of expression, and they have set a worrying precedent for future events and conflicts.

We are alarmed by the use of such tactics at a time when academic institutions should reaffirm their commitment to free speech. Speaking to the renewed debates about academic freedom since Oct. 7, Princeton professor Keith Whittington has recently suggested that colleges may either “reaffirm their core principles on free speech and academic freedom,” or “bow to political pressure and double down on an ethos of safetyism and a machinery of speech surveillance and suppression.” In its latest statement, the American Association of University Professors has similarly insisted that college officials “resist demands from politicians, trustees, donors, students and their parents, alumni, or other parties to punish faculty members for exercising [their academic] freedom.” We therefore urge our administration to refrain from joining a nationwide campaign, reminiscent of McCarthyism, against colleges and universities that aims to crack down on thought, speech, and actions that are critical of Israel.

All members of our campus community must be able to freely express themselves during such a pivotal moment in history. The suggestion that the classroom is not a political space or that the College is a neutral institution that is in some way hermetically sealed from our broader geopolitical context contradicts the College’s commitment to rigorous scholarship that engages with the most pressing contemporary issues. This fantasy also obscures the College’s ongoing complicity with U.S. militarism. Public protests and sit-ins can be generative spaces for deliberating about issues of justice, ethics, and policy, and for reminding us that our pedagogy is inextricably embedded in a wider material reality. In the present context, they are particularly important for giving students room to voice their sincere concerns regarding the Israeli military assault on Gaza and their desire for better understanding this world-historical event.

This moment calls for moral and intellectual courage. The scale of destruction and human suffering that is currently unfolding in Gaza has almost no precedent in Palestine/Israel. According to U.S. military historian Robert Pape, Gaza will “go down as a place name denoting one of history’s heaviest conventional bombing campaigns.” An investigation by +972 magazine has found that Israel’s use of both artificial intelligence and unrestrained airstrikes on civilian targets have turned Gaza into a “mass assassination factory” that has resulted in “one of the deadliest military campaigns against Palestinians since the Nakba of 1948.” An Israeli newspaper found that the ratio of civilians killed in Gaza is “significantly higher than the average civilian toll in all the conflicts around the world during the 20th century.” More children have been killed in Gaza than the annual totals for children killed in all of the world’s conflict zones for the past three years. These realities and the justifications presented for them by Israeli leaders have led hundreds of scholars, lawyers, and U.N. experts to warn about the Israeli government’s intent to commit genocide against the Palestinian people. All of this has unfolded with unconditional support from the Biden administration, which recently stood alone in vetoing a ceasefire resolution at the U.N. Security Council that was backed by more than 100 countries around the world.

In light of these catastrophic circumstances, we urge the college administration to protect the academic freedom of both students and faculty and to abstain from any intimidation or threats of disciplinary action against them. The statements from administration and faculty alike constitute an archive that, in the years to come, will reflect our institution’s stance in this pivotal moment. It is our conviction that Palestine cannot be an exception to academic freedom.

Signed (list organized alphabetically and by rank):

Khaled Al-Masri, Modern Languages & Literatures–Arabic Farid Azfar, History Peter Baumann, Philosophy Betsy Bolton, English and Environmental Studies Megan Brown, History Pallabi Chakravorty, Dance David Cohen, Physics & Astronomy Lara Cohen, English Literature Anthony S. Foy, English Literature and Black Studies Farha Ghannam, Sociology & Anthropology Brian Goldstein, Art & Art History Alexandra Gueydan-Turek, Modern Languages & Literatures–French K. David Harrison, Linguistics Steven Hopkins, Religion Nina Johnson, Sociology & Anthropology and Black Studies Edwin Mayorga, Educational Studies Maya Nadkarni, Sociology & Anthropology Chinelo Okparanta, English Literature Lei X Ouyang, Music and Asian American Studies Sangina Patnaik, English Literature Christy Schuetze, Sociology & Anthropology Lisa Smulyan, Educational Studies Jonathan Washington, Linguistics Sabeen Ahmed, Philosophy Thamyris Almeida, Latin American and Latino Studies Alejandra Azuero-Quijano, Sociology & Anthropology Mike Wilson Becceril, Peace & Conflict Studies Adrienne Benally, Environmental Studies Paloma Checa-Gismero, Art & Art History Varun Khanna, Classics and Asian Studies Roseann Liu, Asian American Studies and Educational Studies James Padilioni, Religion and Environmental Studies Prea Persaud, Religion Jennifer Phuong, Educational Studies Salvador Rangel, Sociology & Anthropology Moriel Rothman-Zecher, English Literature Ahmad Shokr, History Benjamin Smith, Modern Language & Literatures–Arabic Tracey Mia Stewart, Music Suzy Thornton, Mathematics & Statistics Vivian Truong, History