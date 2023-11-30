Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap:

Men’s Cross Country:

Cohen Manges ’27 represented Swarthmore men’s cross country at the NCAA National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18. The rookie traveled to Newville, PA, for his championship debut, marking the program’s third-straight appearance at the national meet. Manges placed 202nd overall out of 294 runners with a time of 26:19.8 in the 8-kilometer race.

Women’s Cross Country:

Olivia Montini ’26 represented Swarthmore women’s cross country on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the NCAA National Championships. The sophomore made her second consecutive appearance on the national stage, finishing 193rd out of 292 runners with a time of 23:03.7 in the 6-kilometer race. Montini improved her finish by 70 runners from last year’s competition.

Women’s Basketball:

Swarthmore College: 49, Emory University: 84

Swarthmore women’s basketball traveled to Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, Nov. 18, to compete in the Emory Tip-Off Tournament. The Garnet fell to the host in the opening match-up on Saturday afternoon. Emory took an early lead, 24-7 in the first quarter, and despite outscoring the Eagles (18-12) in the fourth quarter, the Garnet could not make a comeback.

Notable Players: Norah Wingfield ’25 led the Garnet offense with thirteen points. The junior also tallied five rebounds.

Swarthmore College: 59, Maryville College: 49

Swarthmore women’s basketball competed in the final game of the Emory Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 19. They secured their first win of the season against Maryville College after narrowly leading the first three quarters. The Garnet broke away in the final quarter, tallying fifteen points while holding the Scotts to just six.

Notable Players: Anna Hansson ’26 had a double-double with thirteen points and thirteen rebounds. Alyssa Hayashi ’25 had twelve points and seven rebounds.

Swarthmore College: 55, Muhlenberg College: 53

Swarthmore women’s basketball narrowly defeated Muhlenberg College in its home and Centennial Conference opener on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The Garnet led the first quarter, 15-5, before trailing at the half, 29-27. Swarthmore rallied for the win with a go-ahead bucket and a pair of free throws with a minute left on the clock.

Notable Players: Carly Murphy ’27 had a career- high of twenty-one points, pacing the offense on 8-of-17 shooting.

Swarthmore College: 55, Washington College: 39

Swarthmore women’s basketball faced Washington College at Tarble Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Shorewomen led the first quarter, 11-8, before the Garnet rallied for fifteen points in the second quarter, ending the half with a 23-22 lead. After holding Washington College to just four points in the fourth quarter and scoring seventeen points themselves, the Garnet won the game.

Notable Players: Wingfield ’25 had a team-high seventeen points and four rebounds. Hansson tallied sixteen points and nine rebounds.

Men’s Basketball:

Swarthmore College: 68, DeSales University: 64

Swarthmore men’s basketball faced DeSales University on Saturday, Nov. 18, for their home opener. The Garnet led, 36-28, by the end of the first half; however, the Bulldogs rallied in the second half, tying the game with 2:14 on the clock. Swarthmore pulled away with two free throws in the final five seconds.

Notable Players: Vinny DeAngelo ’24 led with fifteen points, while Eddie Paquette ’26 put up eleven rebounds and five assists.

Swarthmore College: 77, Muhlenberg College: 58

Swarthmore men’s basketball faced Muhlenberg College at home on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in their Centennial Conference opener. The Garnet defeated the Mules after trailing the entire first half. Swarthmore rallied for fifty points in the second half, holding Muhlenberg to just twenty-three.

Notable Players: DeAngelo scored twenty-six points, including four three-pointers. Michael Caprise ’24 added sixteen points, eleven rebounds, and four assists.

Swarthmore College: 67, Washington College: 48

Swarthmore men’s basketball defeated Washington College at Tarble Pavilion on Tuesday night. After falling behind early, the Garnet led, 29-23, by the end of the first half. Swarthmore added 38 points in the second half to win by nineteen points.

Notable Players: Caprise tallied a season-high of 23 points with eight rebounds. DeAngelo scored fourteen points, including four three-pointers.