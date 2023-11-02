Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap:

Men’s Cross Country:

Swarthmore men’s cross country wrapped up the regular season with the Haverford Invitational. Four runners competed in the four-mile race at Haverford College on Thursday afternoon. Eric Xing ’26 led the Garnet with a time of 22:45.6, finishing in 26th place. Joshua Leinwand ’27 earned 30th with a time of 23:35.5. Theo McGreevey ’27 and Nick Fettig ’26 crossed at 35th and 36th, respectively, with times of 25:23.0 and 25:44.2.

Swarthmore men’s cross country competed in the Centennial Championship hosted by McDaniel College on Saturday afternoon. The Garnet had three top-twenty finishers in the 8-kilometer race, earning fourth place out of nine schools. Next up, Swarthmore will run in the NCAA Regional Championship on Nov. 11.

Notable Runners: Cohen Manges ’27 led the pack in the eight-kilometer race with an eleventh-place finish, crossing at 26:42.1 and earning All-Centennial Conference honors. Colin DeLaney ’25 earned sixteenth place with a time of 27:12.6. Ben Rosin ’25 finished at 27:27.5, earning twentieth place.

Women’s Cross Country:

Swarthmore women’s cross country traveled to Westminster, MD, to compete in the Centennial Championship on Saturday afternoon. Hosted by McDaniel College, the 6-kilometer race featured ten schools. The Garnet came in sixth place. Swarthmore will compete in the NCAA Regional Championship on Nov. 11.

Notable Runners: Olivia Montini ’26 led the Garnet with a fourteenth-place finish and a time of 25:38.2, securing All-Centennial status and second-team accolades.

Women’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 2, Haverford College: 0

Swarthmore women’s soccer defeated Haverford College on the road for their final regular season match. The Garnet opened scoring less than one minute into the match and tallied their second goal with less than four minutes remaining. The victory earned Swarthmore the top seed in the conference, so the Garnet has a bye for conference play this Tuesday and will host the lowest remaining seed in the semifinals on Friday night.

Notable Players: Veronica Gibbons ’24 netted both goals for the Garnet, her third and fourth in the past two games. The first goal was a shot in the eighteen-yard box, and the second goal was a header off a corner kick.

Men’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 2, Haverford College: 0

Swarthmore men’s soccer defeated Haverford College on the road Saturday afternoon, clinching a spot in the Centennial Conference tournament. The Garnet outshot the Fords, 19-9, and held the advantage in corner kicks, 8-1. The victory earns Swarthmore the fifth seed, commencing playoffs on the road on Tuesday.

Notable Players: Tejas Sarna ’25 scored the Garnet’s first goal just 50 seconds into the second half. Joseph Eyiolowope ’26 scored the Garnet’s second goal in the 83rd minute.

Swarthmore College: 0, Johns Hopkins University: 4

Swarthmore men’s soccer traveled to Baltimore, MD, on Tuesday night to compete in the Centennial Conference Quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Garnet fell to the fourth-seeded Blue Jays, ending their season. The teams were evenly matched in shots, with a 14-12 advantage for Johns Hopkins, and time of possession, with 48% for Swarthmore.

Notable Players: Christian Bignotti ’25 made four saves. Eyiolowope had three shots on goal.

Volleyball:

Swarthmore College: 3, Johns Hopkins University: 1

Swarthmore volleyball faced No. eight-ranked Johns Hopkins University on Saturday at Tarble Pavilion. The Garnet defeated the Blue Jays in four sets, handing Johns Hopkins its first Centennial Conference loss since Oct. 27, 2018, and snapping Swarthmore’s six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays. The victory marks the highest-ranked national win in program history.

Notable Players: The team honored seniors Dani Pena ’24, Jordan Perry ’24, and Kaylee Zhang ’24 for their contributions over the past four years. Zhang led the Garnet with thirteen kills, while Pena had 30 assists.

Swarthmore College: 0, Virginia Wesleyan University: 3

Swarthmore volleyball fell to Virginia Wesleyan University on Saturday at Tarble Pavilion. The Marlins won the first set, 25-17, the second set, 25-18, and the third set, 25-18.

Notable Players: Perry had seven kills, and Zhang had four aces.

Field Hockey:

Swarthmore College: 3, Haverford College: 2

Swarthmore field hockey faced Haverford College on the road for their final regular season game. Two fourth-quarter goals in Saturday’s game earned the Garnet’s victory, clinching the second seed and a first-round bye for the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Notable Players: Sophia Hitchingham ’25 opened Garnet scoring in the 35th minute. Katherine Kohn ’25 scored Swarthmore’s second goal in the 48th minute, regaining the Garnet’s lead. Sarah Cooper ’26 scored the third and final goal in the 54th minute. Cassandra Conklin ’26 made an impressive penalty corner save in the 25th minute.

Women’s Swimming:

Swarthmore College: 196, The College of New Jersey: 63

Swarthmore women’s swimming faced The College of New Jersey on Saturday in Ewing, NJ. The Garnet earned eleven individual victories from nine different swimmers, securing a 196-63 decision and their 22nd straight dual-meet victory.

Notable Swimmers: Quinn Weygandt ’26 won the 1000-meter freestyle with a time of 10:51.91 as well as the 500-meter freestyle with a time of 5:20.12. Annaliese Chen ’25 won the 200-meter butterfly and the 200-meter breaststroke with times of 2:11.29 and 2.31.29, respectively.

Men’s Swimming:

Swarthmore College: 69, The College of New Jersey: 193

Swarthmore men’s swimming fell to No. eleven-ranked The College of New Jersey on Saturday afternoon in Ewing, NJ.

Notable Swimmers: Ben Freeman ’25 came runner-up in the 200-meter freestyle and the 500-meter freestyle with times of 1:45.18 and 4:53.13, respectively. Danny Castle ’27 placed second in the 100-meter backstroke and the 100-meter freestyle with times of 53.64 and 47.05, respectively.