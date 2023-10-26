Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap:

Volleyball:

Swarthmore College: 1, Christopher Newport University: 3

Swarthmore volleyball traveled to Newport News, VA, to compete in a tri-match at Christopher Newport University this weekend. The Garnet fell to the host in four sets on Saturday morning, winning only the third set, 25-21.

Notable Players: Trisha Razdan ’25 and Jordan Perry ’24 had eleven and ten kills, respectively. Kaylee Zhang ’24 had eighteen digs and nine kills.

Swarthmore College: 2, Washington and Lee University: 3

Swarthmore volleyball faced Washington and Lee University on Saturday afternoon for their final match of the weekend. The Garnet fell in five sets to the Generals, winning the first set, 25-19, and third set, 25-13.

Notable Players: Dani Pena ’24 had a career-high of 54 assists.

Swarthmore College: 1, Franklin and Marshall College: 3

Swarthmore volleyball fell to Franklin and Marshall College at home on Wednesday night. The Garnet lost the first set 25-18, won the second set 25-18, and lost the third and fourth sets 25-17 and 25-21.

Notable Players: Zhang and Razdan led the Garnet offense with twelve and ten kills, respectively. Pena had 36 assists and thirteen digs.

Men’s Swimming:

Swarthmore men’s swimming traveled to Gettysburg, PA, to compete in the Centennial Quad on Saturday against Gettysburg College and McDaniel College. The Garnet secured five individual victories and swept both relays, beating the Bullets, 134.5-126.5, and the Green Terror, 219-37.

Notable Swimmers: Danny Castle ’27 and Cami Wilson ’26 each had a pair of first-place finishes. Castle won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 47.21 and the 200-meter freestyle with a mark of 1:44.76. Wilson was victorious in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 21.82 and the 100-meter butterfly with a mark of 50.45.

Women’s Swimming:

Swarthmore women’s swimming opened its season at the Centennial Quad in Gettysburg, PA, on Saturday. The Garnet secured victories in ten events, toppling No. 25 ranked Gettysburg (172-89), McDaniel College (219-32), and Bryn Mawr College (218-43) to earn their 21st consecutive dual meet win.

Notable Players: Genine Collins ’27 won the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.86, recording the nation’s top time and falling narrowly short of breaking the eight-year Swarthmore program record. Collins also won the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 58.44.

Women’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 0, McDaniel College: 1

Swarthmore women’s soccer fell to McDaniel College on Saturday afternoon at Clothier Field. The Green Terror took the lead in the 36th minute with a header off a freekick. Although the Garnet had a 23-7 advantage in shots, they were unable to score.

Notable Players: Veronica Gibbons ’24 had seven shots. Lauren Lior ’27 had three shots on goal.

Swarthmore College: 2, Washington College: 0

Swarthmore women’s soccer defeated Washington College at Chestertown, MD, on Wednesday night, securing a top-two seed and first-round bye in Centennial Conference playoffs. The result marks the Garnet’s seventeenth straight victory over the Shorewomen.

Notable Players: Veronica Gibbons ’24 scored both Garnet goals, the first in the 40th minute and a header in the 87th minute. Sofie Aird ’27 earned her first-career shutout, making eight saves.

Men’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 3, McDaniel College: 2

Swarthmore men’s soccer defeated McDaniel College at Clothier Field on Saturday afternoon. The Garnet took an early lead in the fifteenth minute and added a second goal in the 42nd minute. The Green Terror responded with a goal just two minutes later to close out the first half. McDaniel equalized the match in the 69th minute, but the Garnet secured victory with a goal in the 81st minute.

Notable Players: The program honored seniors Matthew Loreg ’24, Leo Hecht ’24, Stathis Kalathias ’24, Brandon Cramblit ’24, Antonio Callegari ’24, Freddie Lin ’24, Bless Tumushabe ’24, and Oliver Garcia ’24 for their contributions and commitment over the past four years. Adrian Marcelli ’26 opened Garnet scoring, while Cramblit and Tumushabe added the second and third goals.

Field Hockey:

Swarthmore College: 3, Johns Hopkins University: 0

Swarthmore field hockey fell to No. 3 Johns Hopkins University on Saturday night at Clothier Field. The Blue Jays opened scoring in the final thirty seconds of the first quarter and added goals in the third and fourth quarters.

Notable Players: Grace Fuselier ’25 led the Garnet with two shots on goal, and Cassandra Conklin ’26 made a game-high of five saves.

Swarthmore College: 2, Washington College: 1

Swarthmore field hockey defeated Washington College on the road Wednesday night, marking the program’s first win at Washington since Oct. 10, 1995. The result puts the Garnet in the running against Franklin and Marshall College for a top-two seed and opening-round bye in Centennial Conference playoffs.

Notable Players: Anna Stancofski ’24 and Katherine Kohn ’25 scored the Garnet’s goals.