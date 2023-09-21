Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap:

Volleyball:

Swarthmore College: 3, Rowan University: 0

Swarthmore’s volleyball team beat Rowan University at Tarble Pavilion last Thursday, earning their third consecutive victory. The Garnet won the first set, 25-20, before dominating the second, 25-14. Swarthmore secured the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third set. The Garnet had a team-high attack percentage of .213 while keeping the Profs to .095.

Notable Players: Kaylee Zhang ’24 led the team with eleven kills. Dani Pena ’24 had 28 assists.

Women’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 5, Haverford College: 6

Swarthmore women’s tennis began their fall season last Friday against Haverford College on the opening day of the Swat Invite. The Garnet won five of the eleven matches against the Fords, going 1-3 in doubles play and 4-3 in singles.

Notable Players: Eda Mjekiqi ’27 won in both doubles and singles play. Paired with Erica Stutz ’24, Mjekiqi beat the Fords 8-6. In the singles match, Mjekiqi won the opening set, 6-4, dropped the second set, 3-6, and responded with a 10-4 victory in the third set.

Swarthmore College: 12, Franklin and Marshall: 0

Swarthmore women’s tennis faced Franklin and Marshall on Saturday for their second day of the Swat Invite. The Garnet swept the Diplomats at home in four doubles matches.

Notable Players: The duos of Nathalie Williams ’25 and Stutz ’24 as well as Jenny Lewis ’24 and Lisa Messier ’26 both won their matches 8-0.

Swarthmore College: 9, Stevens Institute of Technology: 1

Swarthmore women’s tennis beat the Stevens Institute of Technology, 9-1, on Saturday in their final competition of the Swat Invite.

Notable Players: Lewis ’24 won her third match of the day with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory in singles play.

Women’s Cross Country:

On Friday, Swarthmore women’s cross country competed in Haverford’s Main Line Invitational. The race was three miles long, and the Garnet finished in fourth place out of seven schools. Swarthmore was the top Division III team at the event, finishing behind three Division I programs.

Notable Runners: Olivia Montini ’26 finished in eighteenth place with a time of 18:16.2 to lead the Garnet and all Division III competitors. Sophia Goodwin ’27 finished with a time of 19:24.9, the best of any Division III rookie, to take 30th place.

Men’s Cross Country:

Swarthmore men’s cross country competed in the Main Line Invitational on Friday in Haverford, PA. The Garnet earned third place out of five schools in the four-mile long race.

Notable Runners: Colin DeLaney ’25 led the Garnet with a time of 20:42.1 and a 22nd place finish.

Field Hockey:

Swarthmore College: 1, Stevens Institute of Technology: 0

Swarthmore field hockey took to the road to face the Stevens Institute of Technology on Saturday in Hoboken, NJ. The Garnet came out early with a goal in the second minute of play and then played defensive. Swarthmore kept the Ducks scoreless for all four quarters, earning a 1-0 victory.

Notable Players: Deborah Kim ’24 earned the Garnet’s only goal of the game. Cassandra Conklin ’26 made three saves and earned her second shutout of the season.

Swarthmore College: 4, Cabrini University: 1

Swarthmore field hockey hosted Cabrini University on Wednesday. The Garnet tallied a goal in every quarter, the first of which came in the thirteenth minute, and conceded only one in the final period.

Notable Players: Magdelana Jordan ’27 and Katherine Kohn ’25 each had a goal and an assist.

Women’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 3, Gettysburg College: 0

Swarthmore women’s soccer opened conference play on Saturday at Clothier Field against Gettysburg College. The Garnet bested the Bullets, 3-0, to extend their unbeaten streak to five games. Swarthmore has won its past three competitions against Gettysburg, defeating them in the regular season and postseason in 2022.

Notable Players: Ava Gizzie ’27 earned the first Garnet goal, their fourth in five games. Allie Zitelli ’25 and Liesel Blau ’27 also had first-half goals.

Swarthmore College: 4, Muhlenberg College: 1

Swarthmore women’s soccer faced Muhlenberg College on Wednesday. Competing at Clothier Field, the Garnet conceded a goal within the first three minutes; however, they responded with a goal just two minutes later and tallied two more to close out the half. Swarthmore solidified victory in the second half with a fourth goal in the 48th minute.

Notable Players: Gizzie ’27 tallied the second and third goals of the night, and Zitelli scored the first and assisted the third.

Men’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 1, Gettysburg College: 1

Swarthmore men’s soccer opened conference play in front of a home crowd on Saturday. After a scoreless first half against Gettysburg, the Garnet scored their only goal in the 60th minute. The Bullets responded with a header goal in the 67th minute to bring the game to a draw.

Notable Players: Len Yamabe ’27 had the lone Garnet goal, the first of his collegiate career. Joseph Eyiolowope ’26 assisted Yamabe. Christian Bignotti ’25 made three saves in net.

Swarthmore College: 0, Wilkes University: 1

Swarthmore men’s soccer traveled to Wilkes-Barre, PA, on Tuesday to compete against Wilkes University. The Garnet conceded an early goal in the fourth minute of the game. Despite outshooting the Colonels 23-6 and earning seven corner kicks, Swarthmore could not find the back of the net, losing 1-0 to Wilkes.

Notable Players: Antonio Callegari ’24 and Eyiolowope ’26 each took four shots.

Men’s Golf:

Swarthmore men’s golf competed in the opening round of the Williams Invite on Saturday in Williamstown, MA. The Garnet earned a team score of 317 to sit in seventeenth place.

Notable Players: Max Ash ’27 led the Garnet after the first day, sitting in fourth place overall with a score of 72 (+1).

Swarthmore men’s golf competed in their second and final day of the Williams Invite on Sunday. The Garnet improved by three positions, finishing in fourteenth place overall with a team score of 300.

Notable Players: Ash ’27 finished in seventh place individually with a score of 74 (+3) on the final day, an impressive feat for the golfer’s first collegiate tournament. Dylan Zhang ’27 finished in 29th place with a second round score of 70 (-1).