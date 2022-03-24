Athlete of the Week: Charley Force ’24

Charley Force, a sophomore from Jacksonville, FL, competes on the Swarthmore men’s tennis team. Force earned victories in first singles and second doubles this past weekend in a matchup against Centre College on March 19. Force also won first singles and second doubles in matchups against No. 18 Sewanee on March 11 and No. 19 Pomona-Pitzer on March 12. Swarthmore men’s tennis, currently ranked No. 38, faces Stevens and Christopher Newport University this weekend at home.

Asha Bhuiyan: What has been your most memorable moment of the season so far?

Charley Force: The most memorable moment of the season was our first home match in the Mullan Center against NYU. This dual match was my first experience against a solid team at the college level, and the feeling was very electric! Having the home fans coming to watch us play and our teammates rooting for us was very fun. I loved being in that environment!

AB: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

CF: My personal goal for the rest of the season is to improve my tennis game continuously after every match and help the men’s tennis team get our shot to win the conference championships and make it to nationals.

AB: What is your favorite thing to do with the team outside of practice?

CF: Team dinners and movie outings for sure! Team dinners are entertaining, especially while on the road. During spring break, the whole team would always go out for ramen and watch movies together in the cinema.

AB: Why did you choose Swarthmore?

CF: The question should be, “Why not Swarthmore?”! Swarthmore is one of the most beautiful campuses in the U.S., and the academics are second to none. The people and faculty are incredibly welcoming and made me feel like part of the family from the first day I arrived on campus.

AB: What is your intended major, and why?

CF: My intended major would be to do a double major in computer science and economics. I have a high ambition to get into the cyber security industry, and I want to use economics to help facilitate me to be able to open my own encryption company one day in the foreseeable future.

AB: What is your favorite class you’ve taken at Swarthmore?

CF: My favorite class (by far) was Spanish 1 last fall with Professor Eduardo Martín Macho. The course was the most fun, entertaining, and engaging class I have ever attended. The classmates were extremely pleasant, and the environment was great for learning!

AB: Favorite Sharples bar?

CF: Pasta bar for sure! You have to load up the carbs before match days!