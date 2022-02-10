Weekly Recap

Men’s Basketball

Swarthmore: 86, Ursinus: 95

This past Tuesday, Swarthmore men’s basketball lost in a Centennial Conference game to Ursinus. Despite leading by one point at half time, the Garnet was unable to retain the lead in the second half. The team is currently ranked seventeenth in the nation in the latest D3hoops.com rankings.

Notable players: Aidan Godfrey ’25 and Vinny DeAngelo ’24 jointly led the scoring record for the Garnets with 22 points each, a new career high for freshman Godfrey.

Swarthmore: 100, Franklin and Marshall: 69

This weekend, men’s basketball posted an impressive win over Centennial Conference team Franklin and Marshall. After leading 44-25 at the break, the Garnet scored 100 points by the final whistle, the first time the team has reached triple digits since the 2019-20 season.

Notable players: Vinny DeAngelo ’24 led the scoring with 21 points and six rebounds. George Corzine ’23 shot an impressive 100% from the field and free throw line.

Women’s Basketball

Swarthmore: 54, Ursinus: 42

This Tuesday, Swarthmore women’s basketball won their second straight home game with a victory over Ursinus. After opening the game with a 5-0 scoreline, the Garnet did not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game, holding a double digit lead for the entire fourth quarter.

Notable Players: Dana Bandurick ’23 had sixteen points and sixteen assists for her eleventh double-double of the season. Alyssa Hayashi ’25 scored thirteen points, reaching double figures for a fifth straight game.

Swarthmore: 59, Washington College: 46

Women’s basketball started off the week with an important Centennial Conference Monday night win over Washington College. The team had an impressive first quarter, scoring fourteen points and limiting their opposition to just one basket, and continued in this form to secure the win.

Notable players: Alyssa Hayashi ’25 scored 21 points, in addition to five rebounds and three assists. In a season high Katelyn Becker ’25 shot ten points.

Swarthmore: 55, Franklin and Marshall: 57

This Saturday, women’s basketball lost a closely contested game to F&M. In a back-and-forth match, the Garnet tied up the game twice in the last three minutes with a three-pointer from Kim Kickenmeister ’23 and a layup from Dana Bandurick ’23. With .26 seconds remaining, a three-pointer from Alyssa Hayashi ’25 made it 55-55 before F&M scored a final two points to win the game.

Notable players: Hayashi led the scoring with seventeen points, followed by Bandurick with sixteen and Kockenmeister with fourteen. Hayashi laso secured a team high of eight rebounds and went 6-of-7 from the free throw line in a strong 40-minute performance.

Men’s Swimming

This weekend, Swarthmore men’s swimming participated in the traditional Swarthmore Invitational. The competition saw a number of swimmers’ record lifetime bests and top program times.

Notable swimmers: Vijay Chhabra ’24 swam a 46.61 in the 100-free, ranking seventh on the all-time list. John Grey Crosby ’23 swam a collegiate best time of 48.37.

Women’s Swimming

Swarthmore women’s swimming also competed in the Swarthmore Invitational this past weekend to begin their championship season. Next, the Garnet will head to F&M in Lancaster, PA, for the first round of the Centennial Conference Championships on Feb. 17.

Notable swimmers: Kaja Arusha ’24 won the 100-back in 58.83 (third best in all-time program history), and swam a 24.66 50-free (the ninth best in program history). Daniela Kim ’23 swam collegiate best times in the 200-IM (2:17.68), 100-IM (2:17.68), 100-breast (1:10.08), and 200-breast (2:31.57).

Men’s Track and Field

The Swarthmore men’s track and field team returned to the track this weekend, competing in the Frank Colden Invitational. Next the Garnet will travel to Haverford, PA, for the Keogh Invitational on Feb. 19.

Notable runners: Aiden Tomov ’23 finished first place in the 800m with Aidan Cantine ’23 coming in second. The 4x400m relay team of Tomov, Cantine, Ethan Rothenberg ’23, and Kendall Praitis-Hill ’23 took first place with a time of 3:37.06.

Women’s Track and Field

The Swarthmore women’s track and field team also competed in the Frank Colden Invitational this weekend. Next Saturday, the team will compete in the Keogh Invitational at Haverford.

Notable runners: Adria Retter ’23 threw a personal record of 13.40m in the shot put, finishing in second place in the overall event and first among Division-III athletes. Retter is currently ranked tenth in the national top-10 Division-III rankings. Rose Teszler ’23 ran a 5:24.81 mile, finishing first among Division-III participants and second overall.