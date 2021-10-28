Weekend Recap

Field Hockey

Swarthmore: 1, Dickinson: 0

On their Senior Day this past Saturday, Swarthmore women’s field hockey defeated Dickinson College at Clothier Field. The Garnet scored the sole goal of the game in the third frame. With another conference win under their belt, Swarthmore field hockey will play their final game of the regular season this coming Saturday, October 30, traveling to play Haverford College.

Notable Players: Samantha Meacock ‘22 scored the Garnet’s only goal. Goalie Aron Lankford ‘22 tallied four saves. Martina Kampel ‘23 recorded five shots.

Volleyball

Swarthmore: 3, Dickinson: 0

This past Saturday at home, Swarthmore volleyball gained a victory against Dickinson College. Battling for a score of 25-11, 25-22, and 25-21, the Garnet defeated their opponent in straight sets. With the win, the Garnet clinched a position in the Centennial Conference postseason.

Notable Players: Lucy Fetterman ‘22 and Erin Kaye ‘24 recorded fourteen and eleven kills, respectively.

Swarthmore: 3, Stockton: 1

In their second game on Saturday, the Garnet defeated Stockton University three sets to one. Starting the game out strong with a 25-23 win in the first set, the Garnet dropped the next set to Stockton. However, the Garnet clapped back in the following two sets, securing a victory with scores of 25-21 and 25-16 in the final two sets. Swarthmore volleyball will face Haverford in their final game of the regular season on Saturday, October 30.

Notable Players: Kaylee Zhang ‘24 tallied nineteen kills. Jordan Perry ‘24 recorded ten kills.

Women’s Swimming

This past Saturday, Swarthmore women’s swimming opened their season in Lancaster, PA, facing Franklin & Marshall College, Ursinus College, and McDaniel College. Defeating Franklin & Marshall (189-72), Ursinus (187-74), and McDaniel (218-38), the Garnet started their season strong. This coming Saturday, October 30, women’s swimming will travel to Chestertown, MD to face Washington College.

Notable Players: Anna Lyn ‘22 earned victories in the 200 and 500-free. Lexi Duffy ’24 earned victories in the 100 and 200-back.

Men’s Swimming

Swarthmore men’s swimming also opened their season this past Saturday facing Franklin & Marshall College, Ursinus College, and McDaniel College. The Garnet defeated Ursinus (204-57) and McDaniel (219-28), but unfortunately fell to Franklin & Marshall (116-145). Swarthmore men’s swimming will next face Washington College this Saturday, October 30, in Chestertown, MD.

Notable Players: Andrew Karpenko ‘24 won the 200-IM. Horace Shew ‘22 earned victories in the 100-back and 200-breast.

Men’s Soccer

Swarthmore: 3, Dickinson: 2

This past Saturday, Swarthmore men’s soccer celebrated their seniors and won a hard-fought victory against Dickinson College at Clothier Field. After both teams scored in the second half, the game went into two overtimes. After scoring in the second overtime, the Garnet won and clinched a Centennial Conference playoff bid. Swarthmore men’s soccer will play their final game of the regular season this coming Saturday, October 30, against Haverford College.

Notable Players: Woojin Shin ‘22 scored a goal in the second half and the game winner in the second overtime. Harry Nevins ‘22 scored one goal assisted by Leo Hecht ‘23.

Women’s Soccer

Swarthmore: 1, Dickinson: 0

On their Senior Day this past Saturday, Swarthmore women’s soccer defeated Dickinson College on Clothier Field. Scoring the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute, the Garnet secured the win in this conference game. Swarthmore women’s soccer will travel to Haverford College for their final game of the regular season this coming Saturday, October 30.

Notable Players: Anwyn Urquhart ‘23 scored the only goal of the game. Amelia Mounts ‘23 recorded three shots and Megan Ruoff ‘23 recorded two shots.