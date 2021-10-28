Seven-Game Win Streak Lifts Women’s Soccer into Conference Championships

Swarthmore women’s soccer is on an impressive seven-game winning streak, clinching a spot in this year’s Centennial Conference playoffs after their 2-0 win against Bryn Mawr on Tuesday. After a slow start to the season, the Garnet held a record of 2-3-2 as of Oct. 2, but, following an exciting Senior night victory over Dickinson and decisive victory over Bryn Mawr, the team now has a record of 9-3-2 and is third in the conference standings.

Anwyn Urquhart ’23 scored the game winner against Dickinson with under twenty minutes left in the match. “​​I was honestly quite shocked it went in, but obviously very excited that it did,” said Urquhart.

For Captain Amy Harris ’22, a fifth-year senior, the win against Dickinson made her long-awaited senior night one for the books. “Beating Dickinson on senior night with all of our friends and family watching has definitely been the highlight of the season so far.”

The Garnet also recently took down Franklin and Marshall’s successful women’s soccer team, which has an 11-2-1 record. Following the win, the Garnet entered the regional rankings for the first time this season.

Their seven-game winning streak reflects the team’s growth over the course of a season and the work ethic and excitement they bring to every game.

“The team has done a great job paying attention to details on the field and being dedicated to winning each individual battle,” said Allie Zitelli ’25. She continued, “Off the field we have worked hard to be optimistic and encourage each other, which has definitely played a role in our winning streak.”

Two of the six victories came in overtime from goals by Kim Kockenmeister ’23. “We stayed together and everyone did their part throughout the whole game, and at the end it was patience and composure that allowed us to be successful and come out with the win,” she said.

Not only have they continued to improve individually, but the Garnet has found the playing style that fits the team best.

“I think we finally figured out what our specific strengths are and we’ve been focusing on playing into those. It has begun to feel like we are in control of setting the pace and style of play during a game and that has given us a lot of confidence,” said Harris.

Head coach Todd Anckaitis commented on the team’s progress and emphasized the team’s resilience and competitiveness. “They are gritty, they will work and they are now showing themselves to be competitive regardless of the game, the opponent or the situation.”

Looking to the rest of the season, the players are locking in on their individual and team goals. “Individually, I want to focus on having a positive impact each time I’m on the ball,” said Zitelli.

Urquhart added, “we want to continue controlling the tempo of the game and keep the winning streak going.”

With one game left in the regular season, the senior class is just trying to appreciate the fleeting moments of their final soccer season at Swarthmore. “I’m looking forward to enjoying every moment I can, especially the little things that I know I’m going to miss like bus rides and our team’s traditions,” said Harris.

This year’s seniors have had an impressive run at Swarthmore. “Our senior captains have had tremendous careers here with our program both collectively and individually both on and off the field.” Anckaitis continues, “They have won nearly 74% of all their games with several NCAA tourney appearances and this year they are helping to continue the tradition helping us through this COVID period.”

The Garnet play their final regular season game this Saturday, Oct. 30, at Haverford and will then continue on to the Centennial Conference tournament beginning Nov. 3. With the potential for a strong NCAA campaign, the Garnet are positioned for another successful postseason run and yet another opportunity to make Swarthmore history.