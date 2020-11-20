Guide to Women’s Basketball Players, Administrators, and Employees

N.B.: Many former and current women’s-basketball-affiliated people who have spoken with The Phoenix have asked for anonymity because of the sensitive and personal nature of these articles. Their names are in quotation marks.

Former Vassar players:

: Left the team after one season. Class of 2016. Zoe Walker: Left the team after two seasons. Class of 2017.

Current and recently graduated Vassar players:

: Left the team after three seasons. Class of 2020. “Alice” : A current upperclassman Vassar student and women’s basketball player. Class of 2021.

: A current upperclassman Vassar student and women’s basketball player. Class of 2021. “Shakti”: a current upperclassman Vassar student and women’s basketball player.

Swarthmore women’s basketball players:



: an underclassman women’s basketball player. “Amanda”: an underclassman women’s basketball player.

Swarthmore administrators and employees:

: Former director of athletics. Suddenly left Swarthmore after nineteen years in October 2020. Karen Borbee: Head women’s lacrosse coach & interim director of athletics

Vassar administrators and employees: