Athlete of the Week: Ethan Witkowski ’20

This past week, the Swarthmore men’s soccer team battled out two big Centennial Conference matches. On Sept. 26, they pummeled Ursinus 5-1 for their largest winning margin of the season. They followed up this big performance with a 2-2 draw against defending conference champions Franklin and Marshall on Sept. 29. The Garnet received numerous key performances, with the scoring distributed among seven different players across the two contests. One of the top performers across this past week was Ethan Witkowski ’20. Witkowski, a junior from LeRoy, NY, scored a goal in the contest against Ursinus and added an assist in the game against Franklin and Marshall. The Garnet currently sit fourth in the Centennial Conference rankings and look to improve on their four-game undefeated streak with a big away game against rival Johns Hopkins this Saturday.

Jack Corkery: What is your major, and how did you choose it?

Ethan Witkowski: I chose to major in economics because it includes a wide range of technical and social areas of study.

JC: What led you to choose to attend Swarthmore?

EW: I transferred to Swarthmore from the University at Buffalo following the discontinuation of many athletics programs at the university, including men’s soccer. I chose to attend Swat because of the support I received from everyone I interacted with in the application process, especially my teammates and the coaching staff.

JC: What is your favorite Swat Soccer memory?

EW: My favorite memory so far is the team’s celebration after Ben Lau’s game-winning goal against Muhlenberg for our first conference win of the season.

JC: What is your favorite class at Swarthmore?

EW: My favorite course at Swarthmore is Economic Development with Professor O’Connell.

JC: If you could, what would be the one thing you would change about Swarthmore?

EW: I really wouldn’t want to change anything; I am very grateful to be able to attend this school. I want to give thanks to the athletic training staff and the Career Services Office for all of their help in the short amount of time I’ve been here.

JC: Do you have any post-graduation plans?

EW: Yes, I am working towards a career in consulting.

JC: Do you have any personal or team goals for the remainder of the season?

EW: Our goals are to compete in conference playoffs and earn a NCAA Tournament bid.