Swarthmore Women’s Lacrosse Seniors Anticipate Their Final Season

The frigid air looms over the turf. Sounds of cleats hitting the ground and balls whipping into nets echo in the atmosphere. Handwarmers burn inside pockets as every breath materializes into a white haze. However, despite the freezing conditions, the jovial notes of “Hey Baby” by DJ Ötzi serenade across Clothier Field as 31 players hype each other up for another late-night practice.

Morale is high and doubts are low for the Swarthmore women’s lacrosse team as they anticipate the start of the 2026 season. Four weeks into practices, riddled with brutal weather and time constraints, the subpar conditions aren’t dampening the infectious spirit ruminating throughout the team. Their motto for the season is “buy in,” a mantra that requires every player to give all their effort into every practice, game, and lift — to simply go the extra mile to better the person next to you. As Senior Captain Amanda Morris ’26 puts it, “Buy in to the ups and downs of the season, buy in to the consistent effort that it takes to see payoff, and buy in to the team-first mentality.”

While the Garnet is buzzing with excitement for the game opener against Widener on Feb. 21, it is an exhilarating yet bittersweet moment for the graduating members of the senior class. Seniors Aubree Daugherty, Amanda Morris, Annabel Stifler, Carly Rodrigues-Reilly, Emma Hickey, Gillian Will, Lilly Lewis, and Kela Watts (all ’26) arrived at Swarthmore at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic and have become some of the team’s most valuable assets. While their athletic prowess is undeniable — boasting impressive accolades such as the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Academic Honor Roll, College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District, and All-Centennial Honorable Mention — their successes of the past four years transcend athletic achievement.

I spoke with six seniors about their experiences as student-athletes as they anticipate their final season in Swarthmore uniforms.

How are you feeling entering your final season?

Aubree Daugherty: I am feeling really excited. The team has so much potential. I’m definitely also a bit sad to imagine it’s my last season of lacrosse ever, but I’m trying not to think about that.

Amanda Morris: I truly couldn’t be prouder of how much work everyone’s put in the preseason and fall to cultivate a team culture that pushes each other and is positive. I cannot believe that I have one last rodeo, and I’m really trying to lean into it and be where my feet are the entire time. I’m taking it one step at a time and can’t wait to see what we’re capable of!

Annabel Stifler: It’s definitely bittersweet. I’ve played lacrosse since second grade, and I’ve never really had to think about the end until now. I just want to be intentional about appreciating every moment with this group and working as hard as I can for them.

Gillian Will: The only word that really fits is bittersweet. I’m so excited for what’s next, but I’m also terrified and a little sad knowing this familiar chapter at Swarthmore is wrapping up. There’s something really special about feeling completely comfortable being yourself — on the team, on campus, with people you’ve grown alongside for three years. I’m soaking in every second of that and enjoying every last moment on this microcosm that is Swarthmore’s campus.

Lilly Lewis: I’m feeling eager and willing to make the most out of every moment.

Kela Watts: I am feeling pretty sentimental about entering my senior season. Even with these emotions, I am very excited for the season and am working to live and enjoy the present.

Olivia Huang: What are some goals you have for the team this year?

AD: I want us to have a fantastic and fun season that I can look back on very fondly. I hope to win more conference contests this year and would love to go to playoffs.

AM: I would love to run back playoffs this season. That would be super fun.

AS: My goal is for us to reach our full potential as a team.

GW: I want us to fully buy in and to work insanely hard while also having the most fun possible doing it. Obviously, winning certain rivalry games would be great, but more than anything, I want to leave behind a larger culture shift. If people remember this year as the one where Swat women’s lacrosse took a step forward in belief, energy, and standards, then I’ll be happy.

LL: One of my goals is that we consistently perform to the level of our (high) potential and have fun while doing it!

KW: The senior class is really close, and all its members are very committed to lacrosse. We want to set that culture for the team and catch some of our opponents by surprise with our competitive edge. I do not want to set very specific goals, because we play best when we can let ourselves just play and have fun.

OH: What has being a student-athlete for the past four years taught you?

AD: Better time management. There is a lot of time in the day if I use it wisely.

AM: It’s taught me an immense amount about what my priorities are and how to show up for people while balancing your own life. It’s also taught me that leaning on one another is quite literally the only way to get through life and that no one is above that. Sports are definitely the great equalizer in terms of everyone having good days and bad days; showing up for people and learning when to ask for help are two huge takeaways that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

AS: Being a student-athlete has taught me the importance of being present in every conversation and interaction. Even in the challenging times, there is always something to be grateful for.

GW: It’s taught me that if I’m willing to work for something, it’s probably more within reach than I think. And when things feel impossible, I’ve learned how powerful it is to lean on the incredible people around me. I’ve grown into a better teammate, leader, friend, and, honestly, just a better person. I’ve seen that if you put your mind to it, it can, and will, be achieved (if there’s a will, there’s a way).

LL: So many things. I know everyone says “time management,” but it’s a common answer because it’s true. It’s also taught me that being a part of a team like Swat women’s lacrosse pushes me to be the best version of myself and accomplish things I never would have thought myself capable of. It has taught me how to be truly adaptive, and that it is a life skill that will continue to serve me well in other areas of my life. It has taught me that the actual act of playing the sport is one of the least important aspects of being an athlete; there is so much more that goes into it.

KW: Being a student-athlete has taught me how to go with the flow. I used to like (and almost need) to know everything that was coming my way. That is not possible as a student-athlete, especially at Swarthmore — I have learned to adapt and not feel as anxious even if I don’t know what’s coming.

OH: What’s your favorite memory from your time with Swat women’s lacrosse?

AD: Junior year spring break. It was lovely in Clearwater, FL, and our comeback victory against Skidmore College was super fun.

AM: Oooh. So many to choose from. Spring Break 2025, when we played Skidmore. The game was delayed for rain, and we had a team dance party to bide the time. We were down six or seven at the half and proceeded to chip away and win the game. We played with so much heart and conviction and genuinely never believed we were out of it. After the game, we made a circle around [Head] Coach Karen [Borbee], who proceeded to do a little dance. It was pretty hype. Also, [Associate Head Coach] Kathy gave me a hug once, and that was electric.

AS: My junior season — we beat Washington College for the first time in fourteen years.

GW: Our annual Sunday morning trip to Linvilla Orchards on Halloween weekend. Piling onto the school bus, wandering around with families, getting corn on the cob, and seeing the animals — it’s chaotic in the best way. We’ll sit in the sun and talk for hours in the pumpkin patch. It’s simple, but it’s peak team bonding.

LL: Scream-singing “He Could Be the One” by Hannah Montana at our formal last year.

KW: My favorite memory has to be beating Washington College last year. It was truly a nail-biter and the first time we beat them in fourteen years, which was a huge milestone to hit.

OH: What are you going to miss the most about Swat women’s lacrosse?

AD: The community. I have loved my time so far on the team, getting to know everyone and working our hardest towards shared goals.

AM: Bro, where to begin? These people are some of the most fun, resilient people I’ve ever met, and I will deeply, deeply miss being surrounded by people who uplift each other, celebrating each other’s successes, and pushing each other to be better every day. Also, everyone’s just mad funny, and the dynamic in the locker room is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced or will probably experience again.

AS: Team breakfast after 7 a.m. lift.

GW: The laughter. Easily. There hasn’t been a single day on the turf where I’m not laughing at something. I’ll miss being surrounded 24/7 by people who push me to find another gear, in tandem with somehow making every single practice my favorite part of my day.

LL: ​​Having the privilege of getting to constantly be in the presence of the weirdest, funniest, liveliest, most supportive, smartest, and kindest group of women there is.

KW: I am going to miss the people. Those early morning lifts, late night practices, conditioning, etc. truly bond you with your teammates, and I will miss being around all of these truly amazing women.

OH: Do you have advice for your first-year self?

AD: Positive self-talk is the best way to develop confidence. Even if it feels like a lie, it can help improve your outcomes.

AM: You get out what you put in in every aspect of life. That goes for work ethic, but also just how you interact with people. Life will be significantly more positive if you show up for people and don’t take more than you give. I also think that first-year me thought I knew everything, and so I would probably tell her to acknowledge what she doesn’t know and what her weaknesses are earlier so that she can grow.

AS: Be confident in yourself and put yourself out there.

GW: Lean into your quirks way sooner. On a small campus, it’s easy to worry about what everyone thinks, but that’s actually the perfect place to figure out who you are. The sooner you embrace what makes you different, the more fun everything becomes.

LL: Just because you need to adjust doesn’t mean you don’t belong here.

KW: Enjoy the present. Time will fly by; try your best to stay present and not dwell on the past or look towards the future.

OH: What’s in store for you all in the future?

AD: I am going to be working for Abbott as a software engineer in Chicago!

AM: I have no doubt in the world that my grade is going to do absolutely amazing, amazing things. I certainly want to stay engaged with Swarthmore women’s lacrosse in one way or another, and I will definitely be coming back from NYC for the alumni game. The world isn’t ready for the women’s lacrosse class of ’26!

AS: I am moving to Boston and will be working in technology investment banking.

GW: I’m heading to New York City to work at Ernst & Young in Tech Consulting!

LL: Working as an admissions associate at an independent school, where I will get the chance to mentor young girls as well as be a member of a lacrosse coaching staff.

KW: I am moving to NYC to work in global corporate banking!

OH: Do you have a favorite pregame song?

AD: I don’t really play my own music; I just listen to what others are playing, but I always appreciate a throwback.

AM: “Fly As Me” or “Skate” by Silk Sonic.

AS: “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes.

GW: “Can’t Stop” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

LL: “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX.

KW: I don’t have a specific song myself, although I love how we sang “Build Me Up Buttercup” last year on the way to away games.

OH: Do you think penguins have knees?

AD: Well, penguinsinternational.org says yes, so I will defer to them on this one. It appears they are tucked inside their body.

AM: They definitely have knees that are tucked away.

AS: No, I don’t think so.

GW: Absolutely. I refuse to believe they’re just waddling around on vibes alone. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen an X-ray; the knees are in there somewhere, just undercover below those feathers.

LL: Definitely not.

KW: I am going to go with no. I feel like the waddle is indicative of their lack of knees.

OH: Finally, on a more personal note, having the opportunity to play alongside these remarkable women has been an absolute privilege. Despite knowing them for only a few months, they have pushed me to surpass my potential on and off the field — they demand the best from themselves and those around them, and are the best role models you could ask for. I am so lucky to watch and learn from them every day, and I hope they know just how much the team cherishes them. I often talk to other members of the first-year class about how lucky we were to get such a loving, strange, hardworking, hilarious, kind, and exuberant senior class, and the thought of looking onto the field and them not being there is a reality that makes my heart twist more than I would like. So let’s go out with a bang. Let’s buy in. Let’s roll, Garnet. Swat on me, Swat on three, one last time.