New NCAA Policy Implications for Transgender Student-Athletes

Under a new NCAA policy banning transgender and gender non-conforming athletes from participating in women’s sports, the status of potential Swarthmore student-athletes is in question. The policy, enacted Feb. 6, places no restrictions on who can participate in men’s teams, but bans student-athletes “assigned male at birth” and students taking hormone therapy such as testosterone from competing in women’s sports. There are no restrictions on participating in team practices.

The policy was put in place the day after President Donald Trump issued an executive order. The order argued that allowing transgender athletes to participate in women’s sports is “demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls” and denies them Title IX equal opportunities: “As some Federal courts have recognized, ‘ignoring fundamental biological truths between the two sexes deprives women and girls of meaningful access to educational facilities.’” The order does not recognize the gender identity of transgender women participating in student-athletics, instead referring to them as men throughout.

Swarthmore’s compliance with the NCAA policy is required to continue participating in competitions and receiving NCAA affiliation, including those of the Centennial Conference. The conference’s website outlining the policy includes guidelines for schools to protect the privacy and medical information of transgender and/or non-binary student-athletes, and follow pronouns and names preferred by the student, and inclusive healthcare. The page also instructs schools to provide “transgender and non-binary student-athletes with equal opportunities to participate in sports” and “gender equity and inclusion among the professional development and training opportunities.”

The mentioned resources suggest there may be varying receptions of the federal policy by conferences across the country. The Phoenix sent email requests for comment to the conference that went unanswered. Although participation in conference competitions is restricted by law, the amount of support schools provide students – such as space to declare preferred names and pronouns – is not.

“We recognize that this is an incredibly difficult and painful moment for transgender student-athletes and we’re committed to providing support and care in the face of changes in federal as well as NCAA policies and actions,” said Brad Koch, director of Swarthmore athletics in an email to the Phoenix. “We believe that the student-athlete experience is a critical component of a Swarthmore education, and we will continue to support all of our student-athletes in their athletic and educational pursuits.”

According to Associate Professor of Sociology Daniel Laurison, conversations with the Centennial Conference to discuss inclusion for transgender athletes were noted at a recent faculty meeting. He presented two hypothetical scenarios the college is confronting: allowing a transgender female athlete to continue on a team while risking very likely sanctions or a ban from the NCAA, or complying with the policy originating from Trump’s executive order and preventing the hypothetical athlete from competing.

“I don’t know exactly what President Smith and the other members of the college administration are working on in terms of the NCAA issue, and I know they’re working on a lot of other issues at the same time, but the sense that I got is they’re at least, within the conference, trying to figure something out,” Laurison said.

Laurison also noted the importance of respecting student’s privacy. The faculty meeting – and the administrators attending it – did not mention whether or not there were students immediately being impacted by the rules change.

More broadly, there are currently no other federal policies limiting transgender students’ access to the resources Swarthmore provides. According to Paige Jennings, director of the Gender and Sexuality Center (GSC) at Swarthmore, policies under the Trump Administration impact transgender youth, legal documents, and federal employees. Jennings said the college has instructed all identity centers to continue normal operations, referencing President Val Smith’s community-wide email.

Jennings highlighted the recently completed second annual Trans Week of Visibility, a queer support space at the GSC every other Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m., sessions with a trans therapist on Wednesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. at the GSC, and the Gender Affirmation Closet which is free of charge to students.

“The trans and gender non-conforming (GNC) community at Swarthmore is invaluable,” Jennings wrote to the Phoenix. “Our campus is one where you can be celebrated for your gender identity; however, this is not the case for most trans and GNC individuals. As misinformation about trans identity continues to spread across our nation, the risk of simply existing as a trans individual increases. Trans and gender non conforming individuals – especially those of color – experience much higher rates of violence over their cisgender peers. I imagine that these already staggering statistics will continue to increase as anti-trans legislation is proposed.”

The following policy is presented in the language used by the NCAA and governs participation in NCAA-sanctioned competitions as of February 6, 2025.

The policy outlined below applies to all practice and competition in NCAA sports in which the NCAA conducts championships separated by gender. This includes all NCAA competition (regular season, conference championships, post-season, scrimmages and exhibitions).

As with all other NCAA eligibility criteria, member schools remain responsible for certifying student-athlete eligibility for practice and competition. The application of this policy may not be waived.

Additionally, schools are subject to local, state and federal legislation and such legislation supersedes the rules of the NCAA.

NCAA Men’s Team. Regardless of sex assigned at birth or gender identity, a student-athlete may participate (practice and compete) with a men’s team, assuming they meet all other NCAA eligibility requirements. Medical Exception Process. Please note, student-athletes taking a banned substance (e.g., testosterone) must complete the medical exception process. NCAA Women’s Team. Student-athlete assigned male at birth. Competition. A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team. Practice. A student-athlete assigned male at birth may practice on the team consistent with their gender identity and receive all other benefits applicable to student-athletes who are otherwise eligible for practice. Student-athlete assigned female at birth. Competition. A student-athlete assigned female at birth who has begun hormone therapy (e.g., testosterone) may not compete on a women’s team. If such competition occurs, the team is subject to NCAA mixed-team legislation, and the team will no longer be eligible for NCAA women’s championships. Practice. A student-athlete assigned female at birth who has begun hormone therapy (e.g., testosterone) may continue practicing with a women’s team and receive all other benefits applicable to student-athletes who are otherwise eligible for practice.

