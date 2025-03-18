Suggestions

Swarthmore Under Investigation by DOE Over Antisemitism Claims

March 18, 2025
Swarthmore College – along with several other schools in the Philadelphia area, including Drexel, Temple, Princeton, and Rutgers – is one of 60 institutions under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) for antisemitic discrimination and harassment. The DOE’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to the colleges last Monday, March 10, warning them of potential enforcement actions, including federal funding cuts, if they do not enforce Title VI in accordance with President Trump’s  Executive Order “Additional Measures to Combat Antisemitism.”

Title VI prohibits any institution from receiving federal funds if they are found to discriminate based on race, color, and national origin. Following Trump’s order, the DOE launched investigations into universities where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported. According to the DOE’s press release issued last Monday, this protection includes ensuring “uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities.”  

According to Vice President for Marketing and Communications Andy Hirsch, Swarthmore’s letter was sent solely due to a specific Title VI complaint filed against Swarthmore in March 2024. He noted that the complaint was submitted by an individual who has no known affiliation with the college, and who also filed multiple similar complaints against many other institutions.

The announcement comes amid growing pressure from the Trump administration on university administrators to restrict pro-Palestine protests in the name of “combating antisemitism on college campuses.” Trump recently announced the creation of a multi-agency task force to address this issue, pledging to cut federal funding to colleges accused of tolerating antisemitism. Last Friday, the administration announced the cancellation of $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University, citing the university’s failure to deter antisemitism on campus.

Swarthmore’s financial structure as a private undergraduate institution that relies heavily on returns from its large endowment makes it less susceptible to cuts in federal funding than research universities or less-funded colleges. In 2024, Swarthmore’s revenue from government grants was $2.8 million, representing slightly more than 1% of its $234 million in revenue for that year. 

Hirsch reinforced the college’s commitment to complying with the law and the anti-discrimination protection it provides: “Swarthmore values and supports individuals’ rights to express their views and engage in peaceful protest and dissent. We have also repeatedly stated that those rights do not extend so far as to infringe on the ability of other students, faculty, and staff members to fully engage in campus life.”

Controversy Surrounds Swarthmore Democratic Committee Endorsements

Swarthmore Suspends Student for December ’23 Protest

Swarthmore College has suspended a student for their involvement in pro-Palestine protests during the 2023-24 academic year. The student is one of 25 charged with violations of the Code of Conduct, and one of fifteen that were sent letters informing them of

Controversy Surrounds Swarthmore Democratic Committee Endorsements

On Feb. 11, the Swarthmore Town Democratic Committee voted to endorse Conlen Booth’s candidacy for mayor, 15-4. Booth, currently the town’s Fire Chief, was running against Kristen Seymore, a member of the Borough Council and project coordinator for multinational civil engineering company

Swarthmore Begins Search for New Provost

On Feb. 27, President Val Smith announced in an email message to the community that Provost and Dean of the Faculty Tomoko Sakomura will not return to her administrative position, leaving open one of the most influential positions at the college. The
Controversy Surrounds Swarthmore Democratic Committee Endorsements

