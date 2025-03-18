Swarthmore Suspends Student for December ’23 Protest

Swarthmore College has suspended a student for their involvement in pro-Palestine protests during the 2023-24 academic year. The student is one of 25 charged with violations of the Code of Conduct, and one of fifteen that were sent letters informing them of their verdicts and sanctions right before the college’s Spring Break began.

The suspended student, who wishes to remain anonymous, was found responsible by the College Judiciary Committee for violating the College’s Code of Conduct sections relating to Assault, Endangerment, or Infliction of Physical Harm; Intimidation; Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Comply; and Academic Freedom and Responsibility.

While there is a possibility for the student to appeal the decision, barring any change, the suspension would be in place for the remainder of the spring semester. The student, who would otherwise be a graduating senior, will have to apply to enroll for another semester at Swarthmore in order to secure enough academic credits to graduate. If the student decides to apply for readmission for the fall ’25 semester, they will be placed on another semester of probation that subjects them to harsher sanctions if they are found to have violated the Code of Conduct again.

The student is First Generation or Low Income (FLI), and reportedly told the college that they would “be homeless if suspended.”

Representatives of the college did not respond to requests for comment by The Phoenix.

The “responsible” verdict and suspension is for charges related to a demonstration that members of Swarthmore’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) held in December 2023. The protest interrupted a dinner for the Board of Managers held inside the Lang Center for Civic and Social Responsibility’s Keith Room with a bullhorn and chanting. The finding claimed the student’s indoor use of the bullhorn constituted assault and “caused damage.” Furthermore, the committee found that the student’s chanting was a violation of the Code’s “intimidation” section, and their intention of interrupting the meeting a violation of the “Academic Freedom and Responsibility” section.

Suspension from the college bars students from accessing the academic, residential, or physical parts of Swarthmore. The student will not be allowed to access campus, their dorm or dining plan, or any college events or classes, including the Commencement ceremony for what would have been their graduating class.

Outrage followed after news of the suspension spread among students and in the broader Swarthmore community. Many students posted a statement on their social media accounts calling the suspension “the first of its kind nationally,” referring to the controversial use of assault and endangerment charges for the indoor use of a bullhorn. After mentioning the student’s FLI status, the statement continued, saying, “As a student community, we must pushback against this and demand that the school reduce the sanction against the student and LET THEM GRADUATE.”

Following the social media messages, a petition called on Swarthmore to reverse the suspension. At the time of publication, the petition had received over 2,300 signatures.

A press release with similar language connected the suspension to the federal government’s increasing pressure on colleges and universities to suppress anti-Israel speech. “These sanctions were issued just days after President Donald Trump tweeted: ‘All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests. Agitators will be imprisoned/sent back to the country from which they came. American Students will permanently be expelled. NO MASKS. Thank you for your attention.’”

The press release also claimed that the charge of assault for using a megaphone “has no basis in either Pennsylvania state law or Swarthmore College’s Code of Conduct.”

A petition circulated among Swarthmore’s faculty and staff in support of the suspended student quoted an American Association of University Professors statement that cautioned universities against anticipatory obedience to government pressure. “At this historic moment, the College must decide whether it will facilitate the Trump administration’s repression or whether it will stand by its students and their right to political protest.”

This is an ongoing story as The Phoenix continues to investigate the disciplinary process, verdicts that were sent back to students, and how the college community responds.