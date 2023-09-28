In Conversation with Swat Doulas: Understanding the Demand for Holistic Healthcare

The United States is in a maternal health crisis. Among similarly high-income countries, the U.S. has ten times the estimated rates of maternal mortality while simultaneously spending the most on health care. According to the CDC, 1,205 deaths in 2021 were attributed to maternal causes at a rate of 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births. In comparison, only 30 deaths were from maternal causes in Canada at a rate of 8.16 deaths per 100,000 live births. Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the United States at 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2021, almost three times the rate of white women. CDC reports that the majority of these deaths are preventable and can be addressed through quality improvement initiatives ensuring that patients receive the right care at the right time.

Doulas are trained professionals who provide continuous emotional and physical support during childbirth, focus strictly on the care of the birthing person, and advocate for their needs. While childbirth in the United States can be a traumatic and risky experience, doulas are people invested in mothers’ well-being.

Swat Doulas is a student club whose mission is to address inequities around birth care, advocate for reproductive justice, and offer Swatties an opportunity to become certified doulas. Malavika Eby ’25 and Kwelayla Thomas ’25, two club leaders of Swat Doulas, spoke with The Phoenix about the club. They provided a glimpse into the reality of leading a club on campus — finding a passion, working tirelessly to set events into motion while lacking institutional funding and support, facing burning out, and still pushing through.

How did you find out about Swat Doulas?

Malavika: ​​I took a gap semester after the fall of my freshman year. I found out about the club from the website and thought, “This seems really cool, how do I join?” I emailed the president at the time who handed off the club to us later.

Kwelayla: I came across Swat Doulas after I got my acceptance letter [to Swarthmore]. I was looking through all the clubs that they had and thought that it would be nice to get involved because I’ve always known that I wanted to go into the field of child care and maternal health, especially [as it] pertains to Black women and the maternal mortality rate.

What started your interest in doula work?

Malavika: Growing up, I was surrounded by purity culture. My family is from India and I was born there. I moved to the U.S. when I was five and I don’t feel like my sex education was all that great. This affected me a lot in thinking about reproductive health and my body, and it was hard for me to extricate those topics from a feeling of shame. The more I thought that way, the more I realized that these topics are still relevant to talk about even though it’s hard to talk about. I became professionally and academically interested in learning about maternal health, pregnancy, and childbirth and I sought out different opportunities that have to do with that topic and then I stumbled upon the club.

Kwelayla: I am the oldest of six, so I’ve been around children and pregnant people for a very long time. I know the system doesn’t always work in the favor of Black women, especially in low-income environments where you’re told that you shouldn’t be having these kids and that you need to focus on other things first. In my three-year search for the career I wanted to get into, being an 18-year-old at the time [I thought], “What if I don’t want to be such a capitalist and go to medical school? What other avenues are there for me to still enjoy this field?”

How would you define a doula?

Malavika: There are a lot of different professional roles for supporting people who are birthing, whether that be an OB/GYN, a midwife, or a general nurse, but none have a unique set of responsibilities guided by the question, “What does the birthing person need at this moment?” Doulas don’t go into childbirth with an agenda of “this is exactly how I’m going to help” but more so “I’m here for you to support you in the way that you need,” to make the birthing process or overall labor of a positive experience. Different people have very different families, friends, or inner circles – you might have a lot of people to lean on or you might have no one. Doulas fill the space of being that person, being your support system — you can depend on them.

Kwelayla: To me, a doula is “your person.” They’re just for you and cater to whatever needs you may have through whatever. At the point in your life when you’re experiencing a big change like pregnancy, there are gaps in your life where you need somebody who isn’t necessarily a friend or a mother. It’s like they exist for this exact reason— to care for you.

In the United States’ current maternal health crisis, how would you see doulas filling in the gaps that we have currently?

Malavika: From my understanding of today’s healthcare system, everything is overly medicalized. There’s an emphasis on productivity and getting patients in and out to maximize the hospital’s profit. Because of this, the relationship between patients and practitioners is compromised, and there is not enough time for patients to fully talk about their pain or other things that could potentially be integral to getting effective care. There’s no relationship, no human connection – because of that a lot of things that are important are missed. That’s where doulas come in. You have someone who can advocate for you. I can imagine that it would be pretty hard to advocate for yourself [while giving birth] because you’re trying to focus on your body, pain, and actually pushing the baby out. So number one is the advocacy part of it and the second part is having someone to notice all of these things, keep track of your well-being, and check on you throughout the process. The connection, the positive relationship between the doula and the birthing person, is almost impossible to replicate for an OB/GYN or for a physician because there is no time.

Kwelayla: People who have a more holistic view of the birthing process are much needed in our [healthcare] system to ensure that no further harm is done and birthing people don’t experience trauma when they have their babies. It’s also important to realize that it is not the doula’s position to fix the system. Because of the brokenness of the system, it’s the fault of those continuously reinforcing these systematic oppressions. At the end of the day, gynecology and obstetrics are built on oppression. The “godfather of modern gynecology” as I like to call him, James Marion Sims, practiced his techniques on female slaves without anesthesia and that’s how we have current techniques and certain tools – such as making a birthing person lie down on their back rather than sit up in another comfortable position that’s more beneficial to the birth. Although doulas have a very sacred role in the birthing process, I think that they would be even more beneficial if we actually put the responsibility on the people who need to put in the work to create a healthier environment for people. In scenarios like what Serena Williams and Beyonce went through – if women of such high status are going through these things, imagine what low-income women are going through. Imagine what women in rural areas who don’t have access to these big-name doctors are going through.

A fundamental aspect of Swat Doulas is offering students training to become certified doulas. I know you have been denied by SBC for funding for doula training, could you tell me more?

Kwelayla: I was the main point of contact for the doula that we were planning on bringing in from New York. We have been talking since August because we wanted to go into the year prepared and were fully expecting to get the money for the training. Then, when SBC [denied funding], it made me think about all those emails that I was sending, the Zoom meetings that we had, and the connections I’ve made. Was it all for nothing? And then you start to try to quantify the things that you’ve done when they don’t go according to plan. Rina, that’s the doula’s name, is a Latina woman and very crucial to the diversity of the doula community. Sometimes I zone out from the fact that I’m talking to this person who’s actually doing this work, who’s actually making an impact, and instead, focus on the fact that it doesn’t even matter now because we can’t get them to come in.

Malavika: The night before the day we found out that we weren’t going to get the funding for the training was when Rina booked her Airbnb for the day she was going to do the doula training. Everything was set, the dates, the times, and the venue on 25Live, I was making the graphic and finished making the registration form. I was literally about to email it and then we were like, “Let’s hold off until we get the funds approved.” And then this happened.

Kwelayla: If people attend this doula training, they could connect with people in Philly, or New York, or wherever they’re based, and they could take on becoming a part of this crucial support system that birthing people need. It just undermines all the hard work that we put into planning events and reaching out to people, making sure that the people who want to volunteer and who want to be certified have connections. The club can be so much more than what it is right now. Outside of the workshops and outside of doula training, we could have people from Philly come in and talk to people who have experience with birthing.

I completely understand that of course, this is not the only club that’s operating and that needs money. But I feel like putting it off to the side undermines the fact that the one thing that we all have in common as human beings is that somebody went through this exact process in order for us to be here and I think there’s so much power in that and it’s not recognized.

How does Swat Doulas fit into Swarthmore?

Kwelayla: It’s one of those things where you, unfortunately, have to convince people that what you’re doing is important and that it deserves attention. If you have to carve out a space for you to feel comfortable then that’s just evidence that that space wasn’t there before. I guess it is beneficial to the people who want to be in that space and want to learn more about it, but I’m still trying to figure out what exactly a liberal arts education means to me. I feel like a lot of the time it’s me carving spaces into classrooms for discussions. It’s constantly undermined and underappreciated.

Malavika: What’s interesting about campus engagement with Swat Doulas is, I think, in theory, people find doula work pretty interesting – they respond positively and people care about social advocacy. But when it comes to actually getting involved with the club or diverting or investing time or resources, people are hesitant because, in community initiatives, it can often be a labor of love. To even get doula trained, let alone starting to work as a doula, can take sixteen hours. I think a lot of people don’t see that time as a worthwhile investment because there’s such a big emphasis on being productive and getting your work done.

Kwelayla: Another thing about Swat Doulas is when we talk about fields pertaining to maternal health or children, it’s immediately feminized and when things are feminized, they’re deemed lowest on the list of values. I can understand that not everybody wants to catch babies for a living. Like me personally, I’m very excited for that part of my life [midwifery], but not everybody wants to do that and that’s fine. But recognize that certain professions and certain people going into certain professions are already at a disadvantage. It’s just not helpful when you don’t show the needed support for those things.

The thing that I just keep coming back to is that we’re having trouble as a college club that is fully funded by the school. We’re not going out-of-pocket for anything and we’re having trouble creating this community and keeping it intact for the people that come after us. Just imagine how hard it is for birthing people out there trying to get resources, trying to get doulas, trying to get quality health care. It’s very sobering to know that we’re facing these issues before I’ve even headed into my career.

How much energy do you find yourself putting into this?

Kwelayla: I think about it every day. In terms of my career after Swarthmore, can I be expecting the same thing? Will my family see me catching babies [becoming a midwife] as unimportant just like SBC is seeing it as not important enough to fund? Will I feel satisfaction with my job or will I feel very burnt out as I do right now?

Malavika: Every time I am at events or doing activities, I’m at my highest level of energy trying to persuade people to see that this is amazing. I feel that part of what I’m fueled by is very much anger and passion. What’s scary is all of this stuff requires so much time and I don’t know who’s going to want to do this after we’re not here.

Kwelayla: I’m hoping that people will realize that doula work or becoming a doula can benefit them in many ways and it’s not just doing it out of your own selflessness and the kindness of your heart. There are like a million benefits to getting involved with a club like this, if not just out of curiosity or wanting to help. I’m actually taking a break from Swat Doulas next semester to get myself together a little bit. It just

reminds me of the saying “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen” and I feel like we’re just sweating in there. But nobody else is doing the work but us. It takes a lot to persuade yourself to keep going and not fall out of love with what you’re so passionate about when there’s no support.

Although Swat Doulas does not have SBC funding for doula certification training, they will run a childbirth education workshop, a health equity during incarceration workshop alongside Petey Greene, field trips to Bryn Mawr Birth Center and the Melanated Maternal Health Center, a student doula volunteer program with the Philadelphia Alliance for Labor Support, and an annual summer book club. If you are interested in joining, contact swatdoulas@swarthmore.edu.