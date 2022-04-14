R3turn: A Palestinian Punk-Pop Musical

Last weekend, true to the pop-punk concert vibes, tickets for “R3turn” sold out fast with people showing up more than 30 minutes before the house opened to get a seat. Once the doors opened, the audience was brought into a corridor with walls on one side and the edges of the Frear on the other. Eventually, the corridor opened up onto the stage with walls on all sides, graffiti on the walls, and enough sound equipment to put Swaudio to shame.

“R3turn” focuses on the story of three Palestinian teenagers: the rebellious Wahid (Fouad Dakwar ’22), the comic-obsessed Thul (Daniel Oakes ’24), and the more reserved Naina (Raya Tuffaha ’23), who brings a strong emotional argument to the story. The show begins with a conversation between these three main characters in a neighborhood backyard where they are interrupted by an Isreali soldier (Colin Spangler ’20), who arrests Wahid after beating him up and pointing his gun at him. While in the jail, Wahid is interrogated and beaten even more before escaping through a tunnel that mysteriously opens in the floor of his prison cell.

Wahid returns to Thul and Naina and shares his discovery of the cave with them. All three travel underground to a few locations within Palestine and Israel before they see that Wahid is wanted for his escape and that the video capturing the cave open and close into thin air has reached all major media outlets. Despite vowing to not use the cave any more, Naina travels across the Israel-Palestine border to visit her long-lost grandmother Im Ikhtifa’ (Mrinali Taskar ’22). However we learn that Im Ikhtifa’ has been traveling in the same tunnel and received the curse that comes along with it.

Entering into the cave means that one becomes tied directly to Palestine as a country. Over the past decades, Im Ikhtifa’ has lost several fingers and limbs, each representing demolished Palestinian settlements and houses. Additionally, she ages in reverse as the border erodes and people continue to lose their lives. Now that the teenagers have been into the cave, they are connected in the same way and face the same costs, making the destruction of the country destroy them physically as well as mentally.

Naina returns with news of the curse and finds that all the homes of their neighborhood are being demolished in the hopes of finding Wahid. The group has a fight over what to do with their newfound ability and curse. The teens split apart, Wahid hoping to bring the rest of the settlement into the cave to help them escape, Thul hoping to cause real damage to the Isreali forces by targeting their military, and Naina hoping to reunite and live with her grandmother. These arcs crescendo into an uncertain ending that mirrors the deadlock of the current Israel-Palestine conflict.

“R3turn,” with the three in the name representing the three Palestinian territories, is the senior thesis of Fouad Dakwar ’22, combining his music and theater passions into one compelling peace of activism and art.

In an interview with The Phoenix, Dakwar talked about some of his inspiration for the show and more specifically the metaphor of the cave.

“I devised the idea of a magical cave that would grant Palestinians unfettered freedom of movement inside of our ancestral homeland,” he wrote.

The metaphor of a cave that allows them to travel wherever they want in their homeland — both the Israeli and Palestinian sides — also brings a strong political message of Palestinians deserving the right to travel across the entire country how they wish. This is further emphasized in the show, as checkpoints and identification cards act as points of conversation and conflict between the teenagers and the soldiers.

Dakwar embraced this pro-Palestinian message with the cave and saying that in theory it would grant a “self-instituted right of return which Palestinians have been denied for over 70 years in spite of International Law.”

Music also made up a large part of the zeitgeist of the show, with characters utilizing the mics on stage to voice their uncertainties, fears, and hopes in a genre which well-matched the emotions being broadcast. The songs, also written by Fouad, were rebellious and loud, but each grew naturally from the spirit the teenagers were expressing. The musicians in the show were Leo Posel ’22 on the piano, Peter Wu ’22 on guitar, Myles Farrall ’23 on drums, and Henry Cassel ’22 on bass. The band featured prominently on stage, adding to a concert feel and ensuring the music was highly impactful.

The production design surrounding the performances was also stunning, featuring incredible lighting and costume design. The lighting design in particular added to the concert feel of the production, with a combination of multicolor lights and projectors set up around the stage. This especially came out in the songs where the musical seemed to shift from a stage to a concert venue from the power of the vocals and the aesthetic of the lighting.

At first, the set design looked plain, simply including tan, graffitied walls which surrounded the stage. But as the play progressed, the actors began painting on and covering up the graffiti. The performance also featured a lot of fight choreography, which eventually resulted in bloody noses and scrapes that added to the realism of the show, implying strong involvement from the costume design team to ensure that costumes were properly cleaned and able to be used for the heightened action onstage.

Another important voice was that of Zaina Dana ’21, who was brought on as director of the production. Dana, who is also Palestinian, brought their own experiences into the script and the acting, expanding upon the original story.

Dana remarked to The Phoenix, “The thought of coming back as a professional director and getting to direct a show about Palestine was incredible and a very rare opportunity.”

She also mentioned how excited she was by the multimedia aspect of the show, which combined many technical aspects with the music and drama put together by Dakwar.

“It was an entirely new dimension that was added to the action of real life as Palestinian in the West Bank. The reality of that contrasted with the fakeness of the need and the dreaminess of the character’s freedom,” Dana remarked.

Despite some of the darker aspects and facets of the show, much of the play is spent in a comedic mood. The three main cast members often joke with each other, adding some levity to an otherwise somber situation. They even occasionally break the fourth wall to lighten the mood, such as when Thul, after making a joke, high-fived the bassist, Henry. However, sometimes the contrast between the lighthearted and heavier tones was a bit jarring, often intentionally so.

“The script’s chalk-full of abrupt shifts between serious reflections on Palestinian suffering and dark comedic retorts to cope? We’ll toe that line like fucking gymnasts,” Dakwar acknowledged during a rehersal.

Alongside the production, the actors gave some heart-wrenching performances that showcase a multitude of responses to conflict. In particular, Oakes gave a stand-out performance, holding his own against the other more seasoned performers. Oakes gave a very compelling performance oscillating between a goofy comic book lover and a boy who has been harmed by systematic injustice and, when given a real life superpower, responds like a hero of the stories he loved.

Dana commented on the character of Thul: “he has a very complex arc throughout the show… He wants nothing more than to be child, to live in his comics, but unfortunately a lot of Palestinian children get ripped from that childhood prematurely when they live under occupation… Daniel Oakes really perfectly encapsulates that!”

Dakwar was very pleased with how “R3turn” turned out, thanking all of the members of the team that brought their all to the show. But despite that, Dakwar did not want people to forget the message amongst the smoke and brimstone. He wanted to use his art to not only bring attention to Palestinian suffering on behalf of state-funded violence but also highlight “Palestinian liberation efforts, Palestinian joy, and the opportunity for magic in Palestine.” Now that the show is done, the official cast album recording is coming soon at www.R3TURN.com for those who want to revisit the Palestinian magic that Dakwar and the rest of the team brought to Swarthmore.