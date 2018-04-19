Athlete of the week: Cam Marsh ’18

The Swarthmore Garnet men’s lacrosse team have three games to go in their regular season, and they hope to make a playoff push. The Garnet are currently seventh in the Centennial Conference standings but are a strong finish away from moving up to fourth place. Key in this late-season push will be Cam Marsh ’18. The attacker from Upper Arlington, Ohio, recently scored his hundredth career goal last Saturday against tenth-ranked Dickinson, becoming just the fifth Swarthmore men’s lacrosse player to join the 100 goals club. The Garnet return to action April 21 in an away matchup with McDaniel.

Jack Corkery: What is your major, and what made you choose it?

Cam Marsh: I am a computer science major and math minor. Math has always been my favorite subject in school, and I really enjoyed the first CS class I took in high school. Since they pair so well together, it was an easy decision for me.

JC: How does it feel to join the 100 goal club?

CM: Swarthmore has a historic lacrosse program with some great players, and to reach this milestone is pretty cool. I am really lucky to have played with a lot of great guys.

JC: What are your personal and team goals for the remainder of the season?

CM: As a team, our goal is to win the last three games of the regular season and make it as far as we can in the conference tournament. I hope that I can keep playing in a way that best helps the team and enjoy the rest of the season with my teammates.

JC: If you could change anything about Swat, what would it be?

CM: I wish time moved a little slower. It’s hard being a student-athlete and managing your time, and my four years feel like they have flown by. I have enjoyed my time at Swat so much that I wish I had more time to take it all in.

JC: Do you have any post-graduation plans?

CM: I am taking a software development job for a startup company after graduation. I don’t really have any long term plans though, I’m not thinking that far ahead.