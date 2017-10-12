A dive into the archives

In light of recent events on campus, the editorial board figured it would be worth digging into past issues of the Phoenix printed decades ago to see what students back then had been writing about the college. Surprisingly, some of the headlines were just as fitting then as they are now. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, change has come to Swarthmore much slower than previously thought.

“Student Council endorses Black studies major, supports revival of ad hoc committee”

February 29, 1972

“Islamic cultural studies program lags”

April 24, 2003

“Student Council to explore course requirements”

March 25, 1975

“Freeze thaws for tuition; Bookstore sets price hike”

September 21, 1971

“Social Committee plans fall calendar; administration quashes concert ideas”

October 1, 1971

“SAGA food service proposes new design to reduce overcrowding”

September 25, 1981

“Bike thefts reported”

October 16, 1981

“The time to divest is now”

February 26, 1982

“Racial slur found carved into table”

March 20, 2003

“Students in dire need of space, events”

September 24, 1999

“Comm members, Student Council, activists charge inertia of student input”

February 20, 1973