Roses may be red, but you don’t have to be blue this Valentine’s Day

If you think about it, Valentine’s Day is ultimately the reason why so many people are born in November. I suppose one can say that the ideal Valentine’s Day is waking up to breakfast in bed with a string orchestra playing in your family room (just like what Kanye did for Kim), getting surprised at work with 10,000 roses (like Jay-Z did for Beyoncé), going to Morimoto for — not only lunch — but also dinner because who chooses not to eat sushi when given the option, and, to top it all off, being surprised with a private 2 Chainz concert where you actually get to go on stage and rap with the man, the myth, and the legend himself. But like I said, that’s the “ideal” Valentine’s Day.

It is with my deep condolences that I say that this “ideal” Valentine’s Day never happens and will only ever be something we dream about. Take my eighth grade year for example, I was in a three month relationship with this boy who was in every single one of my classes. The only instances in which we interacted were during robotics class, and that was solely because he was my lab partner. We would text all the time but he would rarely acknowledge my presence in person. I remember one time I was walking down our school ramp and he was walking up it and when we crossed paths, I, of course, said hi and he did not even turn his head. Just imagine how awkward and cringe-worthy that situation was. After that, I told him that I wanted to end things and he begged me not to so I gave him an ultimatum (good god how childish was I) — I said that if he didn’t make more of an effort to interact with me in the next week, I would break up with him. Well, the next day was Valentine’s Day and he did not even acknowledge that it was, so I broke up with him. Some say that it was cruel, but this was also the same boy that told me my hands were too clammy to hold sooooo long story short, the “ideal” Valentine’s Day does not exist.

But why should it exist? Why do we spend so much time and energy on trying to create the perfect day for the ones we like or love? One day does not need to be dedicated to exemplify our feelings because we have 364 other days to do that. A simple smile, an “I love you”, a special meal, a walk around the park, or a movie night — all of those things can be done more often than not and should not be saved for one day out of the year. But hey, I’m still not going to complain if someone takes me to see 2 Chainz on Valentine’s Day. The majority of people stress about making their Valentine’s Day festivities perfect, but no matter what you do, it will be perfect because you and your partner are together, and at the end of the day, that is all that really matters.

Now for all you single people out there, I want you to smile right now, nod your head and say to yourself, “I am a strong independent person, I don’t need anybody to fulfill me. Just me, myself and I.” Now cue PTAF’s song “Boss Ass Bitch” and you should be flying mighty high right now. More often than not, all the single people I talk to keep saying that they are dreading Valentine’s Day and it makes no sense to me because with Valentine’s Day comes Galentine’s Day on February 13th. As Leslie Knope would say, “Oh, it’s the best day of the year.” (Don’t worry boys, there is such a thing called Palentine’s Day, so you get to join in on the fun too.) When it comes to the month of love, we tend to have tunnel vision as we forget that it is just as important to show love towards our friends as it is to our companions.

Galentine’s and Palentine’s Day is just as important as Valentine’s Day so see a movie with your friend, go out to breakfast, give them a high five, prank them — honestly anything that is a small demonstration of love is perfect. Sometimes a pat on the back, a secret handshake, or a smile go a long way. Quick PSA: Galentine’s and Palentine’s Day is not to be confused with Treat Yo Self day on October 13th — these are 2 very different holidays that deserve mandatory celebration (this is for all my Parks and Rec fans out there).

“I don’t think you need to do something huge for it, but it is one of those things people like to be reminded of — that someone cares for them. It shouldn’t just be a day of that, you should be doing that consistently if you are in a relationship. That being said, there is a day for it so I think people prioritize that as a result,” says Dimitiri Kondelis ’20.

Like I said, there are 364 other days in the year to exemplify love and feelings.

“Valentine’s day is like a birthday,” according to Lelosa Aimufua ‘20. “Every day you are a great person and you’re alive and your birthday is when you celebrate that. Valentine’s Day is like that for couples. You’re a couple and you’re together every day, but it’s a special day to celebrate it,” Aimufua said.

With all this being said, January is actually the month in which the most children are born with November coming in 11th place.