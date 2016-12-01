Athlete of the Week: Cam Wiley ’19

Over the past two weeks, Wiley has been on fire. His 15 ppg are good for 7th in the Centennial Conference, his 2.8 apg put him 13th in the Conference, and his 22 free-throws made are the best mark in the conference. More impressively, Wiley has been able to crack the leaderboard while coming off of the bench and averaging only 19 minutes per game. To put things in perspective, he is averaging 31.6 points per 40 minutes played — 5 points higher than the next best mark. With this type of production, perhaps Wiley may be getting some more minutes in the future.

MAX KASSAN: What do you like most about being a student athlete?

CAM WILEY: Having the ability to balance the schedule and demands of academics and athletics provides a foundation that will extend into the professional world and life after Swarthmore. Plus, I am fortunate to have some of the best teammates and coaches on campus that make it all the more enjoyable.

MK: What is your prospective major and what influenced you to pursue it?

CW: My prospective major is History with a Philosophy minor. I love writing and historical analysis. I plan to attend law school after graduation and ultimately decided on a major that will best prepare me for my studies post-Swarthmore.

MK: What is your favorite Swarthmore athletics memory?

CW: My favorite Swarthmore athletics memory was defeating Dickinson College 77-73 in the semi-finals of the Centennial Conference tournament, and thus competing for a chance to win the first Swarthmore basketball conference championship in history.

MK: How did your experience on the team last year prepare you for this one?

CW: I missed the early part of last season due to injury, and my initial recovery and return to play was a slow process. Nonetheless, our team’s success last season and our great experience abroad in August carried into this year.

MK: What’s your secret for hitting clutch free-throws late in the game?

CW: Coach Landry often reminds us that, “Under pressure, you don’t rise to the level of occasion; you sink to the level of your training.” We begin and conclude every practice with time for free throw shooting, and it surely pays off.